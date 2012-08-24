PROPERTY PORTFOLIO

The loans are secured by a portfolio of 25,418 residential, commercial, parking, and other units. The properties were most recently revalued in 2008 at an aggregate of EUR910.8 million (EUR718 per square meter). There is regional concentration in the city of Salzgitter, Lower Saxony, where 34.2% of the properties (by rental income) are located.

The portfolio's cash flow has been declining since closing, and vacancies have increased to 14.5% from 12.7% at closing. The 2.2% increase in gross rental income has been exceeded by a steep increase in operating expenses (expenses that can be recovered from the tenants) of 30% since closing. We consider that energy prices may be one of the key reasons for this increase.

While gross rents per square meter saw a small increase of about 3.3% since closing, net rents per square meter have actually reduced by nearly 10%, and the net rental income has reduced by 10.9%. Along with operating expenses, nonrecoverable expenses have also increased by 38%. While they represented 32.7% of the net rental income at closing, they now account for 50.6%, which we consider a significant increase.

We note that maintenance expenses (which are nonrecoverable) were about 60% higher in the most recent four quarters than the average annual amount over the life of the transaction. In our view, this is because borrowers are spending more on unit upgrades to increase the occupancy rate and rental income per unit, which have been declining since closing.

Consequently, net operating income (NOI) is down by 38% since closing. However, the portfolio's external value has increased by 13.5% to EUR911 million, from EUR802 million at closing.

Based on the NOI and the interest obligation, we calculate an interest coverage ratio (ICR) of 1.03x and a debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) of 0.80x.

The servicer, Capita Asset Services (London) Ltd., reports a significantly higher DSCR of 3.62x in its Q2 2012 report. The calculations in the report include the funds in the borrower accounts (EUR10.3 million) and the equity that the sponsor, BGP S.a.r.l. (the European joint venture vehicle of Babcock & Brown Group and the GPT Group), injected in Q2 2012 (EUR1.25 million for the previous four periods combined). We exclude these funds from our ICR and DSCR calculations because they are not recurring incomes.

RATING ACTIONS

We consider that the recent decline in cash flow may not be reflected in the closing property valuation of 802 million, from which the servicer has derived the current loan-to-value (LTV) ratio of 69.6%. Given that the portfolio's value has likely decreased, the loans may have more difficultly refinancing at maturity.

If the loans were to default, the parties would then have three years to either refinance or sell the underlying properties in order to repay the securitized debt.

Given this increased refinance risk, we have today lowered our ratings on the class A, B, C, and D notes by two notches each, and our rating on the class E notes by three notches.

We have also removed our rating on the class A notes from CreditWatch negative, where we had placed it on Jan. 31, 2012, following our downgrade of all dependent counterparties in this transaction (see "Ratings On 122 Tranches In 65 European CMBS Transactions Placed On CreditWatch Negative After Bank Rating Actions"). This is because our updated rating is now below the highest ratings that the counterparties can support under our 2012 counterparty criteria (see "Counterparty Risk Framework Methodology And Assumptions," published on May 31, 2012).

POTENTIAL EFFECTS OF PROPOSED CRITERIA CHANGES

We have taken today's rating actions based on our criteria for rating European CMBS. However, these criteria are under review (see "Advance Notice Of Proposed Criteria Change: Methodology and Assumptions For Rating European Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities," published on Nov. 8, 2011).

As highlighted in the Nov. 8 Advance Notice Of Proposed Criteria Change, our review may result in changes to the methodology and assumptions we use when rating European CMBS, and consequently, it may affect both new and outstanding ratings on European CMBS transactions.

On June 4, 2012, we published a Request For Comment outlining our proposed criteria changes for CMBS Global Property Evaluation Methodology (see "Request For Comment: CMBS Global Property Evaluation Methodology"). The proposed criteria do not significantly change Standard & Poor's longstanding approach to deriving property net cash flow and value. We therefore anticipate limited impact for European outstanding ratings when the updated CMBS Global Property Evaluation Methodology criteria are finalized.

However, because of its global scope, the proposed CMBS Global Property Evaluation Methodology does not include certain market-specific adjustments. An application of these criteria to European transactions will therefore be published when we release our updated rating criteria.

Until such time that we adopt new criteria for rating European CMBS, we will continue to rate and monitor these transactions using our existing criteria (see "Related Criteria And Research").

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- Criteria Methodology Applied To Fees, Expenses, And Indemnifications, July 12, 2012

-- Request For Comment: CMBS Global Property Evaluation Methodology, June 4, 2012

-- Counterparty Risk Framework Methodology And Assumptions, May 31, 2012

-- European Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, March 14, 2012

-- Ratings On 122 Tranches In 65 European CMBS Transactions Placed On CreditWatch Negative After Bank Rating Actions, Jan. 31, 2012

-- Advance Notice Of Proposed Criteria Change: Methodology and Assumptions For Rating European Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities, Nov. 8, 2011

-- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, Nov. 4, 2011

-- Principles Of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011

-- Methodology: Credit Stability Criteria, May 3, 2010

-- S&P Lowers Ratings On 79 European CMBS Tranches - Dec. 22, 2009 Review, Dec. 22, 2009

-- Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009

-- Understanding Standard & Poor's Rating Definitions, June 3, 2009

-- European Legal Criteria For Structured Finance Transactions, Aug. 28, 2008

-- Framework For Credit Analysis In European CMBS Transactions, May 21, 2007

-- New Issue: Quokka Finance PLC, Sept. 18, 2006

-- Technical Challenges In European CMBS Structures, Feb. 16, 2006

-- European CMBS Loan Level Guidelines, Sept. 1, 2004

-- European CMBS Monthly Bulletin, published monthly

RATINGS LIST

Class Rating

To From

Quokka Finance PLC

EUR617.5 Million Secured Floating-Rate Notes

Rating Lowered And Removed From CreditWatch Negative

A A+ (sf) AA (sf)/Watch Neg

Ratings Lowered

B BBB (sf) A- (sf)

C BB+ (sf) BBB (sf)

D B+ (sf) BB (sf)

E B- (sf) BB- (sf)