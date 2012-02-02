(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 02 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Repsol YPF's (Repsol) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured rating at 'BBB+' and Short-term IDR at 'F2'. The senior unsecured debt and short-term commercial paper issued by Repsol's wholly-owned subsidiary, Repsol International Finance, BV, which is fully and unconditionally guaranteed by Repsol are also affirmed at 'BBB+' and 'F2', respectively. Fitch has also affirmed the subordinated preference shares issued by Repsol International Capital Ltd. at 'BB+'. The Outlook for the Long-term IDR is Stable.

The Stable Outlook is mainly supported by Repsol's dominant position in the downstream business, especially in the Iberian region following the completion of the reconversion process of its refineries at Cartagena and Bilbao. Fitch expects a USD2-3 per barrel margin increase in the medium term following the upgrade of these refineries. Fitch also notes that Repsol's main upstream investment project is already pre-funded through its alliance with Sinopec ('A'/Stable) which injected USD7.1bn into Repsol Brazil. The Outlook also reflects Fitch's oil price deck (based on Brent) of USD85 per barrel in 2012 and USD77.5 per barrel in 2013.

The ratings largely reflect Repsol's resilient downstream business model in Spain, which provides the company with a competitive advantage by actively marketing refined products and liquefied products even under a low price environment, and its growing upstream business. The ratings are further supported by its established position in the global liquefied natural gas (LNG) market mainly in Trinidad and Tobago, Peru and Canada.

In Fitch's view, successful and significant diversification and growth of upstream reserves and production with reduced exposure to Argentina would be credit-enhancing. In addition to this, Repsol also needs to maintain a financial profile commensurate with the rating. Fitch notes that Repsol has been able to divest a significant portion of YPF's stake during 2011 (EUR2.3bn) which largely offset the EUR2.5bn cash outflow following a 10% share buyback transaction in December 2011. However, Repsol already sold half of these shares in January 2012 (EUR1.36bn) and Fitch expects that the remaining shares will be divested within the next few months. Fitch would view negatively the inability to sell the remaining 5% of own shares before the end of the year.

Failure to implement its upstream strategy and improve its reserve replacement and production would be negative for the ratings. However, Fitch acknowledges that Repsol has improved its reserve replacement ratio (above 100%) in the past two years and the company expects this ratio to be above 100% in the following years. An increase in borrowings or a material deterioration in earnings leading to a sustained funds from operations (FFO) adjusted net leverage above 3x or FFO interest coverage below 10x on a sustained basis would lead to a downgrade.

Repsol's liquidity (ex-Gas Natural) is strong with EUR4.7bn of short-and-long term committed and undrawn credit lines and EUR3.9bn of cash as of September 2011. The recent 5% divestment of its own shares (EUR1.36bn) plus bond issuances of EUR850m in December 2011 and EUR750m in January 2012 have increased the issuer's liquidity position after the EUR2.5bn share buyback in December 2011. Fitch notes that Repsol has good access to capital markets as demonstrated with the two recent bond issuances at competitive costs (4.25% and 4.875% respectively) given current market conditions.