Feb 02 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed China-based China Medical Technologies Inc.'s (CMED) Long-term foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'RD'. The rating has been simultaneously withdrawn.

At the time of the withdrawal, Fitch has learned that no payment had been received on the scheduled coupon, due 15 December 2011, on CMED's USD125m 6.25% convertible senior notes, due 2016. Fitch understands that the cure period for the coupon ended on 14 January 2012.

The rating has been withdrawn due to a lack of adequate information from the company.

Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage of this issuer.