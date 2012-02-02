(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 02 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed China-based China
Medical Technologies Inc.'s (CMED) Long-term foreign
currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'RD'. The rating has
been simultaneously withdrawn.
At the time of the withdrawal, Fitch has learned that no
payment had been received on the scheduled coupon, due 15
December 2011, on CMED's USD125m 6.25% convertible senior notes,
due 2016. Fitch understands that the cure period for the coupon
ended on 14 January 2012.
The rating has been withdrawn due to a lack of adequate
information from the company.
Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage
of this issuer.