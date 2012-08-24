Rationale

The downgrade reflects the deterioration of CEVA's operating performance during the first half of 2012, which was weaker than we previously forecast. We believe that this resulted from weakening macroeconomic and business conditions affecting some of CEVA's large customers in southern Europe. In part due to these weak operating conditions, the group posted significantly negative free cash flow in the first half of 2012. This has caused us to revise downward our assessment of CEVA's liquidity to "adequate" under our criteria, from "strong" previously.

CEVA reported like-for-like revenue growth of about 4% in the half year to June 30, 2012, driven by foreign exchange movements following the weakening of the euro. However, in the same period the group's reported EBITDA (before specific items) decreased by about 11% on the previous year to EUR136 million, reflecting an EBITDA margin of 3.9% (compared with 4.5% in the same period a year before). The group faces what we consider to be increasingly challenging business conditions in its contract logistics business and has so far not been able to offset these with its extensive cost-efficiency programs.

We do not forecast any significant improvement in CEVA's operating performance for the remainder of 2012. In our base-case credit scenario, we forecast continually weak conversion of EBITDA to operating cash flow, owing to high cash interest costs and large, volatile working capital swings. Our base case is that CEVA's capital expenditures (capex) will range between EUR75 million and EUR90 million a year over the near term.

In addition, we believe that CEVA's debt burden remains high despite the two refinancing transactions in early 2012. The group's very aggressive financial policy limits any meaningful improvement in our assessment of its financial risk profile, which we view as "highly leveraged." We calculate that CEVA's credit ratios were weak in the rolling 12 months to June 2012, with Standard & Poor's-adjusted debt to EBITDA of about 9.2x and adjusted funds from operations (FFO) to debt of about 2%. These compare with our previous forecasts of about 8.0x and 4%, respectively, following the group's refinancings earlier in 2012.

CEVA's weak credit metrics are partially mitigated by our view of its "fair" business risk profile. This is underpinned by the group's competitive position as a leading integrated logistics provider, with a global network and strong market positions in contract logistics.

Our previous CreditWatch negative placement on CEVA's senior secured debt reflected our view that the $150 million increase in the term loan B facility reduced recovery prospects for these debtholders to less than 70%. The CreditWatch placement also took into account a potential increase in recovery prospects for these lenders following the group's planned IPO, which may have led to some senior secured debt being repaid.

However, CEVA's IPO has not materialized to date. Therefore, to resolve the CreditWatch negative placement we are lowering the issue rating on this debt by an additional notch (by two notches in total).

Liquidity

We assess CEVA's liquidity as "adequate," according to our criteria. We forecast that the group's sources of liquidity will exceed uses by at least 1.2x over the next 12 months. Furthermore, we believe that liquidity sources would continue to exceed uses, even if EBITDA were to decline by 15%.

As of June 30, 2012, we estimate the following sources of liquidity over the next 12 months:

-- EUR199 million of cash available on the group's balance sheet;

-- EUR49.6 million undrawn under its EUR179 million revolving credit facility (RCF) and $36.6 million under its $250 million revolving asset-backed loan facility, both maturing in 2015; and

-- About EUR24 million under other overdraft facilities.

On the same date, we estimate liquidity needs over the next 12 months to be between EUR190 million and EUR200 million, comprising:

-- Finance lease payments of EUR11 million;

-- Capex of EUR80 million; and

-- Negative FFO of between EUR80 million and EUR100 million per year.

We anticipate that the group will be working capital neutral over full-year 2012.

Based on the above liquidity sources and uses, we anticipate that CEVA's cash headroom will be about EUR90 million over the next 12 months.

We understand that CEVA was in compliance with its financial covenant as of June 30, 2012. The senior secured debt contains a financial covenant that requires CEVA to maintain a maximum ratio of secured first-lien net debt to EBITDA of 4.00x, calculated for the trailing four quarters. On June 30, 2012, this ratio was 2.86x, indicating headroom of about 28%.

CEVA's liquidity position benefits from no material debt maturities until 2015, assuming that bank overdrafts of about EUR75 million will continue to be rolled over.

We do not assume any substantial shareholder remuneration in our base-case scenario.

Recovery analysis

The recovery rating on the senior secured debt is '3', indicating our expectation of meaningful (50%-70%) recovery prospects in the event of a payment default. The senior secured debt is made up of a EUR179 million RCF due 2015, which was partly drawn as of June 30, 2012; a fully drawn EUR468 million term loan B facility, including an increase of $150 million in May 2012; and a $775 million first-lien senior secured notes issue due 2017.

The recovery rating of '5' on the $210 million 1.5-lien secured notes due 2016, $702 million junior-priority senior secured notes due 2018, EUR11 million senior unsecured notes due 2014, and $620 million senior unsecured notes due 2020, indicates our expectation of modest (10%-30%) recovery prospects in the event of a payment default.

The holders of the existing first-lien secured notes, 1.5-lien secured notes, and junior-priority notes benefit from essentially the same security package as the creditors under the senior secured bank facilities. However, the 1.5-lien secured noteholders benefit from second-ranking security interest and junior-priority secured noteholders benefit from third-ranking security interest. This security comprises assets and share pledges of entities that, at the end of 2011, generated about 55% of CEVA's consolidated EBITDA before specific items and 49% of its EBITDA after specific items. Senior unsecured noteholders benefit from similar guarantees as the senior secured debtholders but on an unsecured basis.

In order to calculate potential recoveries, we simulate a hypothetical default scenario. In our recovery scenario, we value CEVA's business as a going concern. Given what we see as CEVA's good market position and valuable customer base, we believe that a default would most likely result from excessive financial leverage combined with our assumption of operating underperformance. Based on the currently weak operating performance, we forecast a hypothetical default in 2014, at which time we assume that the group would run out of cash. At our hypothetical point of default, we estimate that the group's EBITDA would be about EUR225 million and its stressed enterprise value would be about EUR1.4 billion.

In our recovery analysis, we reduce the enterprise value available to secured creditors by approximately 30%. This reflects our opinion that value could leak to other creditors due to gaps in the security package. From our stressed enterprise value, we then deduct estimated enforcement costs, 50% of the pensions deficit, finance leases, part of the asset-backed loan, and local debt facilities. We then compare the residual value with outstanding first-lien debt at default, which would amount to about EUR1.38 billion (including the senior secured bank facilities, the first-lien notes, and six months of prepetition interest). This leads to coverage in the 50%-70% range for senior secured debt, implying a recovery rating of '3'.

In our view, this would leave insufficient residual value for the senior secured noteholders. However, extra coverage for both classes of secured notes (1.5-lien and junior-priority) and for the senior unsecured notes would come from a claim on the assets excluded from the security package. In our view, the secured notes and the senior unsecured notes share this claim on a pari passu basis. We believe that the valuation of the unpledged assets at default would derive from the cash flows generated by CEVA's nonguarantor subsidiaries. Under our assumptions, we approximate such cash flows by calculating EBITDA before specific items. On this basis, holders of the 1.5-lien and junior-priority senior secured notes and the senior unsecured notes would achieve modest (10%-30%) recoveries under our simulated default scenario, resulting in our recovery rating of '5'.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our view that CEVA's "adequate" liquidity will support its debt service and ongoing operational needs in the near to medium term. This is despite our forecast of negative free operating cash flow (FOCF) in the remainder of 2012 and 2013. We do not see CEVA's credit metrics improving over the short to medium term, owing to the still-heavy debt burden and the group's near-term difficulties in generating sustainable and meaningful FOCF. The outlook does not assume any substantial shareholder remuneration.

The ratings could come under pressure if CEVA's liquidity position were to materially weaken, for example due to prolonged depressed operating performance or excessive discretionary spending.

In the near term, we are unlikely to revise the outlook to positive or raise the ratings on CEVA owing to the group's high financial leverage and negative free cash flow, which we do not forecast to materially improve within the next 12 months.

Ratings List

Downgraded; CreditWatch/Outlook Action

To From

CEVA Group PLC

Corporate Credit Rating B-/Stable/-- B/Stable/--

Senior Secured Debt B- B+/Watch Neg

Recovery Rating 3 2

Senior Secured Debt CCC+ B-

Recovery Rating 5 5

Senior Unsecured Debt CCC+ B-

Recovery Rating 5 5