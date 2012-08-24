According to the latest available trustee report dated July 2011, the class A notes have continued to amortize as the transaction has entered its fourth year of amortization and the weighted-average life has reduced to 2.5 years from 3.6 years. As of the last payment date in June 2012, the class A principal amount outstanding is EUR31.5 million or about 15% of its original amount. This compares with about 70% when we last reviewed the transaction in March 2011. Accordingly, the aggregate collateral balance has dropped to EUR93 million from EUR219 million.

Since our last review, we have therefore noticed a general improvement in the results of the class A, B, C, and D par value tests, which measure overcollateralization. However, the class E par value test is now failing as it is more sensitive than other classes to the relative increase of defaulted and 'CCC' rated assets in the portfolio. None of the junior notes has deferred any interest payments.

In our opinion, these developments have helped to increase the credit enhancement available to all classes of notes.

However, at the same time, we have observed that the weighted-average spread (WAS) generated by the portfolio has dropped to 2.54% from 3.04%, below the covenant of 2.65% specified in the transaction documents. This is because relatively higher-paying assets have amortized earlier than other assets. The weighted-average recovery rates (WARRs) have also decreased as assets with lower seniorities are left in the portfolio.

We have also noted an increase in the balance of assets that we consider to be defaulted in our analysis (i.e., assets rated 'CC' or 'D'). Defaulted assets currently account for about 10.3% of the total portfolio balance, compared with about 1.7% at our last review. This is mainly due to the general amortization of performing assets as the increase only amounts to EUR150,000 in nominal terms. Similarly, 'CCC' rated assets have increased to 18% from 7%--to EUR18.5 million from EUR16.1 million in nominal terms.

Finally, we have continued to monitor the proportion of so-called "long-dated assets", i.e., assets that mature after June 18, 2015, the final maturity date of the rated notes. In our view, this exposes the transaction to the non-credit-related risk of loss of par, insofar as these assets need to be sold ahead of their maturity date in order for the issuer to repay the rated notes on time. Since our last review, we have noted a nominal decrease in long-dated assets to EUR15.9 million from EUR26.2 million. More importantly, we consider EUR10.5 million of these long-dated assets to be defaulted. We therefore treat and stress these assets separately in our cash flow analysis, leaving only EUR5.4 million of performing long-dated assets, or 6% of the total performing balance. As we did in our previous review, we reduced the par credit given to these assets. Our analysis has shown that the class A, B, and C notes can withstand these stresses at higher ratings than previously assigned.

Based on these developments, we therefore consider that the levels of credit enhancement available to the class A, B, and C notes are now consistent with higher ratings than previously assigned. We have therefore raised our ratings on these classes of notes. We note that the class C notes could potentially achieve a higher rating than 'A+ (sf)', but is constrained at this rating level by our largest obligor test, a supplemental stress test in our 2009 corporate collateralized debt obligation (CDO) criteria (see "Update To Global Methodologies And Assumptions For Corporate Cash Flow And Synthetic CDOs," published on Sept. 17, 2009). This test assesses whether a CDO tranche has sufficient credit enhancement (not counting excess spread) to withstand specified combinations of underlying asset defaults, with a flat recovery rate of 5%.

We believe the overall increase in credit enhancement available to the class D and E notes, combined with the shorter weighted-average life of the portfolio are currently sufficient to mitigate the effect of the decrease in WAS and WARR--but only at the rating levels currently assigned. We have therefore affirmed our ratings on these classes of notes.

Aquilae CLO I is a cash flow collateralized loan obligation (CLO) transaction that securitizes loans to primarily European speculative-grade corporate borrowers. The transaction closed in December 2003 and is managed by Henderson Global Investors Ltd.

RATINGS LIST

Class Rating

To From

Aquilae CLO I PLC

EUR300 Million Floating-Rate Notes

Ratings Raised

A AAA (sf) AA (sf)

B AA+ (sf) A+ (sf)

C A+ (sf) BBB- (sf)

Ratings Affirmed

D BB+ (sf)

E CCC+ (sf)