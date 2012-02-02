(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 02 - Fitch Ratings has migrated India-based Variegate Projects Private Limited's 'Fitch BB+(ind)' National Long-Term rating with a Stable Outlook to the "Non-Monitored" category. This rating will now appear as 'Fitch BB+(ind)nm' on the agency's website. A list of additional rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary.

The ratings have been migrated to the non-monitored category due to lack of adequate information, and Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage of Variegate. The ratings will remain in the non-monitored category for a period of six months and be withdrawn at the end of that period. However, in the event the issuer starts furnishing information during this six-month period, the ratings could be re-activated and will be communicated through a "Rating Action Commentary".

Fitch has also migrated Variegate's bank loan ratings to the non-monitored category as follows:

- INR550m fund-based working capital limits: migrated to 'Fitch BB+(ind)nm'/'Fitch A4+(ind)nm' from 'Fitch BB+(ind)'/'Fitch A4+(ind)'

- INR1,100m non-fund-based working capital limits: migrated to 'Fitch BB+(ind)nm'/'Fitch A4+(ind)nm' from 'Fitch BB+(ind)'/'Fitch A4+(ind)'