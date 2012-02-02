(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 02 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed AIB Mortgage Bank (AIBMB), EBS Mortgage Finance's (EBSMF; 'BBB-'/Negative/'F3') mortgage covered securities (MCS) and Bank of Ireland (BOI; 'BBB'/Negative/'F2') UK mortgage covered bonds and removed them from Rating Watch Negative (RWN). The agency has maintained the RWN on IBRC Mortgage Bank's (IBRCMB; 'BB-'/ Negative/'B') mortgage covered securities. The covered bond rating actions are as follows:

AIBMB: 'A' affirmed, removed from RWN

EBSMF: 'A-' affirmed, removed from RWN

BOI: 'AA-' affirmed, removed from RWN

IBRCMB: 'BBB' rating maintained on RWN

The rating actions on AIBMB, EBSMF and BOI follow the affirmation of the Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) of the respective banking groups (see 'Fitch Affirms Irish Domestic Banks; Negative Outlook' dated 1 February 2012 on www.fitchratings.com). IBRCMB's mortgage covered securities rating has been maintained on RWN while the agency assesses the impact, if any, on the overcollateralisation supporting the current 'BBB' rating with the removal of EUR2.95bn of UK commercial mortgage assets from the cover pool. The RWN will be resolved once the review on the programme has been completed.