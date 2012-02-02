(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 02 - Fitch Ratings has today introduced the monthly "MMF
Snapshot" report which provides consistent and comparable
portfolio analytics across all U.S. and European money market
funds (MMFs) publicly rated under Fitch's Global Money Market
Fund Rating Criteria.
Fitch's MMF Snapshot is a monthly publication of key
portfolio analytics relevant to MMFs' safety and liquidity. The
snapshot's consistent analytical information allows data
comparison across MMFs. All data are based on fund surveillance
reports received by Fitch from the fund administrators and fund
managers.
MMFs remained conservatively positioned with respect to
credit, market and liquidity risk at end-December 2011, as
evidenced by the high level of available liquidity, short
weighted-average maturities to reset date (WAMr) and low
Portfolio Credit Factors (PCF), which measures credit risk in
terms of both relative credit quality and maturity. Not
surprisingly, rated MMFs have recently experienced a rise in
their allocation to 'F1' rate assets, issuers or counterparties,
reflecting Fitch's rating actions on many of the larger, global
banks in the fourth quarter of 2011. While these banks negative
rating actions also led certain MMFs to fall outside Fitch's
global MMF rating criteria with respect to maximum issuer
exposure, appropriate corrective adjustments are being
implemented by fund managers.
Additional fund-specific surveillance and analytical
information is freely available on Fitch's web-based
surveillance tool under www.fitchratings.com/FAM > Surveillance.
Direct links to each fund's surveillance page are available in
the MMF Snapshot.
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: MMF Snapshot
here