(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 02 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Seychelles' Long-term foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'B' and Long-term local currency IDR at 'B+'. The Outlook on the Long-term ratings is Stable. Fitch has simultaneously affirmed Seychelles' Country Ceiling at 'B' and Short-term foreign currency rating at 'B'.

Seychelles' credit profile balances strong structural features, including a high level of GDP per capita (USD11,500) compared to the 'B' rated median (USD3,300), and relatively well functioning institutions, against relatively weak public and external finances. The sovereign's general government debt position, at 78.5% of GDP in 2011 (vs. 38.9% for the 'B' rated median) is a legacy from the unsustainably high public external debt that resulted in a default in 2008. Debt restructuring from 2009 led to a marked fall in external debt and debt service.

Seychelles' performance under its IMF Extended Fund Facility programme, initiated at end-2009, has been strong, reflecting the authorities' commitment to budget discipline. In 2011, the primary budget surplus is estimated to have reached 5.8% of GDP (after 8.6% in 2010 and 14.3% in 2009) as a result of tax reforms and a reduction in public spending, including a notable reduction in public sector employment to 18% in 2011 from 33% of total employment in 2007. Fitch expects public debt to decline to 71% by 2013 from 78.5% of GDP in 2011. In the medium term, the authorities aim to lower public debt to 50% of GDP by 2018. Fitch believes these targets to be credible.

"Fiscal control in the Seychelles has been enforced with the support of the IMF, setting the public debt dynamic on a firm downward path," says Arnaud Louis, Associate Director in Fitch's Sovereign group. "However, given the dependence of the island on tourism flows from Europe (73% of tourist arrivals in 2011, primarily from France and Italy), and despite Seychelles' success in attracting a growing number of tourists in 2010 and 2011, the current economic slowdown in Europe poses downside risks to the short-term outlook."

GDP growth is estimated to have been strong in 2011, at 5%, mainly supported by tourism (26% of current account receipts) and construction. Tourism on the island has so far showed resilience to a difficult external environment thanks to its traditional strength in the luxury segment, and a diversification strategy to attract tourists from new countries (including China) and extend the range of prices on offer. However, the expected slowdown in European economies could affect tourism flows in 2012. Despite efforts to increase the number of carriers flying to Seychelles, the closure of Air Seychelles' direct flights from Europe adds uncertainty to the outlook. As a result, Fitch expects growth to slow, albeit remain solid, at 4% in 2012 and 2013.

Fiscal discipline has contributed to macroeconomic stability and inflation was subdued in 2011, at 2.6% on average. It has now started to rise (5.5% year-on-year in December) mainly as result of delayed pass-through of higher food and fuel prices and a weaker currency against the US dollar (-12% over the past three months), in which most imports are priced. Fitch expects price hikes to slow as these factors gradually moderate and inflation to reach 4.5% on average in 2012.

A small island highly dependent on imports, Seychelles exhibits a relatively high structural current account deficit, estimated at 22% of GDP in 2011, mainly financed by FDI (20% of GDP). Fitch expects the current account imbalance to remain high in 2012 (20% of GDP) and the accumulation of international reserves to progress slowly as a result. FX reserves stood at USD279m at end-2011, equivalent to 2.4 months of current account payments, and Fitch forecasts it could increase to 2.6 months by 2013.

A sustained reduction in public-sector debt due to continued fiscal consolidation, adherence to IMF targets, and an increase in external liquidity through rising FX reserves would improve Seychelles' creditworthiness. Meaningful diversification of the economy supported by ongoing reforms to improve the business environment, including an undersea internet cable planned to be operational in 2012, would also provide positive momentum for the rating, although Fitch views a re-shaping of the structure of the economy as a significant longer-term challenge.

Conversely, any reversal of fiscal reforms, failure to meet IMF programme targets or higher than expected impact of the European crisis on tourism activity could lead to a negative rating action.