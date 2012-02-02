(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 02 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Seychelles' Long-term
foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'B' and
Long-term local currency IDR at 'B+'. The Outlook on the
Long-term ratings is Stable. Fitch has simultaneously affirmed
Seychelles' Country Ceiling at 'B' and Short-term foreign
currency rating at 'B'.
Seychelles' credit profile balances strong structural
features, including a high level of GDP per capita (USD11,500)
compared to the 'B' rated median (USD3,300), and relatively well
functioning institutions, against relatively weak public and
external finances. The sovereign's general government debt
position, at 78.5% of GDP in 2011 (vs. 38.9% for the 'B' rated
median) is a legacy from the unsustainably high public external
debt that resulted in a default in 2008. Debt restructuring from
2009 led to a marked fall in external debt and debt service.
Seychelles' performance under its IMF Extended Fund Facility
programme, initiated at end-2009, has been strong, reflecting
the authorities' commitment to budget discipline. In 2011, the
primary budget surplus is estimated to have reached 5.8% of GDP
(after 8.6% in 2010 and 14.3% in 2009) as a result of tax
reforms and a reduction in public spending, including a notable
reduction in public sector employment to 18% in 2011 from 33% of
total employment in 2007. Fitch expects public debt to decline
to 71% by 2013 from 78.5% of GDP in 2011. In the medium term,
the authorities aim to lower public debt to 50% of GDP by 2018.
Fitch believes these targets to be credible.
"Fiscal control in the Seychelles has been enforced with the
support of the IMF, setting the public debt dynamic on a firm
downward path," says Arnaud Louis, Associate Director in Fitch's
Sovereign group. "However, given the dependence of the island on
tourism flows from Europe (73% of tourist arrivals in 2011,
primarily from France and Italy), and despite Seychelles'
success in attracting a growing number of tourists in 2010 and
2011, the current economic slowdown in Europe poses downside
risks to the short-term outlook."
GDP growth is estimated to have been strong in 2011, at 5%,
mainly supported by tourism (26% of current account receipts)
and construction. Tourism on the island has so far showed
resilience to a difficult external environment thanks to its
traditional strength in the luxury segment, and a
diversification strategy to attract tourists from new countries
(including China) and extend the range of prices on offer.
However, the expected slowdown in European economies could
affect tourism flows in 2012. Despite efforts to increase the
number of carriers flying to Seychelles, the closure of Air
Seychelles' direct flights from Europe adds uncertainty to the
outlook. As a result, Fitch expects growth to slow, albeit
remain solid, at 4% in 2012 and 2013.
Fiscal discipline has contributed to macroeconomic stability
and inflation was subdued in 2011, at 2.6% on average. It has
now started to rise (5.5% year-on-year in December) mainly as
result of delayed pass-through of higher food and fuel prices
and a weaker currency against the US dollar (-12% over the past
three months), in which most imports are priced. Fitch expects
price hikes to slow as these factors gradually moderate and
inflation to reach 4.5% on average in 2012.
A small island highly dependent on imports, Seychelles
exhibits a relatively high structural current account deficit,
estimated at 22% of GDP in 2011, mainly financed by FDI (20% of
GDP). Fitch expects the current account imbalance to remain high
in 2012 (20% of GDP) and the accumulation of international
reserves to progress slowly as a result. FX reserves stood at
USD279m at end-2011, equivalent to 2.4 months of current account
payments, and Fitch forecasts it could increase to 2.6 months by
2013.
A sustained reduction in public-sector debt due to continued
fiscal consolidation, adherence to IMF targets, and an increase
in external liquidity through rising FX reserves would improve
Seychelles' creditworthiness. Meaningful diversification of the
economy supported by ongoing reforms to improve the business
environment, including an undersea internet cable planned to be
operational in 2012, would also provide positive momentum for
the rating, although Fitch views a re-shaping of the structure
of the economy as a significant longer-term challenge.
Conversely, any reversal of fiscal reforms, failure to meet
IMF programme targets or higher than expected impact of the
European crisis on tourism activity could lead to a negative
rating action.
