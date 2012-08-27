(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Aug 27 -

-- Standard & Poor's affirmed its 'BBB+' long-term corporate credit and debt ratings and 'A-2' short-term credit rating on Hitachi. The outlook on the long-term corporate credit rating is positive.

-- Hitachi's profitability has stabilized because it has restructured its business and reduced fixed costs even under current challenging macroeconomic conditions.

-- The positive outlook reflects our expectation that Hitachi's profitability and key financial ratios could continue to improve gradually over the next one to two years if it continues its reforms and its external operating conditions become more favorable.

-- We may consider upgrading the company if we see a greater likelihood of sustainable improvement in measures of Hitachi's cash flow protection and in its debt-to-capital structure, in line with better profitability.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today affirmed its 'BBB+' long-term corporate credit and debt ratings on Hitachi Ltd. At the same time, we affirmed the short-term credit rating at 'A-2'. We took the same rating actions on Hitachi's overseas subsidiaries. The outlook on the long-term corporate credit rating is positive.

Hitachi's profitability has stabilized because it has restructured its business and reduced fixed costs even under current challenging macroeconomic conditions. We expect Hitachi's EBITDA margin to remain around 10% over the next one to two years. We also expect its cash flow protection and debt-to-capital structure to improve gradually over the next one to two years because of good profitability and more prudent financial policies. In fiscal 2011 (ended March 31, 2012) and excluding its financial business, the ratio of Hitachi's funds from operations (FFO, before adjustments for changes in working capital) to adjusted total debt remained around 28%, total debt to EBITDA remained around 2.3x, and total debt to capital improved to around 45%, from around 50% in fiscal 2011.

The positive outlook reflects our expectation that Hitachi's profitability and key financial ratios, excluding its financial business, may continue to improve gradually over the next one to two years if the company keeps up its business reforms and its external operating environment turns more favorable. This may lead us to consider raising the ratings if the company were to make stable net profits and positive free cash flow sufficient to produce financial ratios such as:

-- Total debt to EBITDA of 2.0x or lower; and

-- Total debt to total capital of about 40% or lower.

On the other hand, we may consider revising the outlook to stable if the company does not maintain its financial discipline, for example by taking excessive business risks with new investments or conducting huge merger or acquisition activities or if it fails to translate its business reforms into profits. This could result in deterioration of cash flow protection metrics and debt to capital strucure for the company, excluding its financial business, such as:

-- Total debt to EBITDA of 3.0x or higher; and

-- Total debt to total capital of about 50% or higher.

