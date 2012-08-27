Liquidity

We view Unedic's debt and liquidity management as diversified and prudent. To cover its operating and refinancing funding needs, Unedic mainly relies on its capital market instruments, namely its EUR14 billion Euro Medium-Term Notes (EMTN) and EUR12 billion French commercial paper (CP) programs. In our view, Unedic has excellent access to capital. At end-June 2012, Unedic had already secured 93% of its planned long-term funding for 2012.

Under our criteria, we expect Unedic to continue to secure alternative sources of liquidity, through liquid assets or committed bank facilities, of a sufficient size to repay at any time the maximum amount maturing under its the French CP program over three business days (see "Sovereigns and Equalized GREs Commercial Paper Rating Methodology," published March 29, 2012). As of July 30, 2012, Unedic's CP program is supported by EUR3 billion of confirmed backup lines that largely cover three business days of maturing CP. We understand that Unedic will not renew part of these committed backup lines in 2012. However, we believe that Unedic's liquidity strategy will remain prudent because its internal policy is to cover the maximum between either 15 days of maturing CP or 15 days of operating expenditures, through committed bank facilities or liquid assets. We understand that Unedic will continue to hold money market funds or deposit its excess cash in an account held at the French treasury.

We believe that, as a last resort, Unedic would have prompt access to emergency funding from the French treasury through funding from the state's Public debt fund ("Caisse de la Dette Publique"). We consider that such a mechanism would be implemented in less than three days.

Outlook

The negative outlook reflects that on the Republic of France. We consider that Unedic will retain its critical role to and integral link with France. We therefore expect Unedic's ratings to move in line with those on the sovereign.

