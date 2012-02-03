(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 03 - Fitch Ratings has assigned India's Raj Group a National Long-Term rating of 'Fitch
BB+(ind)'. The Outlook is Stable. A list of additional rating actions is provided at the end of
this commentary.
The ratings are based on a consolidated view of the Raj group, which comprises
Raj Promoters & Civil Engineers Pvt Ltd. (RPCEPL), Raj Infrastructure
Development (India) Pvt Ltd. (RIDIPL), Raj Infrastructure Pvt Ltd (RIPL) and Raj
Infrastructure Technologies (India) Pvt Ltd (RITIPL). There are strong
inter-linkages among the companies by way of common directors, the same line of
business and a significant shareholding within their group companies.
The ratings are constrained by the risks associated with the large increase in
Raj's scale of operations. The company on May 2011 undertook a INR1,098.3m
built-operate-transfer (BOT) project, which is being funded by a debt of
INR886.5m and an equity contribution of INR211.8m. Raj has also been awarded an
INR4,670m four-laning project for the widening of the Chakan Shikrapur highway,
to be executed in two phases. The first phase would start in April 2012 and cost
INR3,000m, which would be funded by a debt/equity mix of 80:20. IVRCL Ltd is a
JV partner of Raj in executing the project with a share of 33%. These two BOT
projects are much larger than Raj's previous projects, costing INR273.06m, and
may worsen the company's credit metrics.
The ratings are also constrained by the concentration in Raj's order book, with
its top five projects contributing 86% to the total revenues. However, this is
partly mitigated by the fact that the most of the projects executed by Raj are
financed by entities of the central government such as Accelerated Irrigation
Benefit Program (AIBP) and also by NABARD & World Bank. Thus, the counter party
risk is low.
The ratings also factor in the strong revenue visibility from Raj's current
INR6.1bn order book (4.3x FY11 revenues) position, steady cash flow from the
currently operational BOT projects, and a diversified presence in various
infrastructure projects. On a consolidated basis, Raj's revenues grew at a CAGR
of 36% from FY07 to INR1,417.8m in FY11 (FY10: INR1,167.35m), with an operating
EBITDA of INR103.4m (FY10: INR81.43m), high interest coverage of 5.4x (FY10:
5.7x) and a low total adjusted gross debt/operating EBITDA of 2.05x (FY10:
1.81x).
Arranging adequate funding and successfully meeting working capital requirements
while completing the relatively larger contracts in a timely manner would be key
challenges for the company over the next couple of years. Successful financial
tie-up for the Chakan Shikrapur project while keeping the total adjusted
debt/operating EBITDA at below 3.5x and interest coverage of above 2.0x on a
sustained basis is a positive rating guideline. Conversely, a total adjusted
debt/operating EBITDA of above 5.0x and interest coverage of below 1.5x on a
sustained basis would result in negative rating action.
Raj Group is based in Pune, and was formed in 1989 to lease out construction
equipment. The group then expanded to civil infrastructure development projects,
i.e. construction of canals, dams, roads, rail bridges etc. RPCEPL and RIDIPL
are primarily into the construction of earthen dams, canal lining, waste weirs
among others. RIPL and RITIPL have undertaken BOT projects from various state
highway authorities. Both governments and private sectors organizations are
customers of Raj.
Fitch has also assigned ratings to Raj's facilities as follows:
RPCEPL:
- INR75m fund-based limits: assigned at 'Fitch BB+(ind)'
- INR150m non-fund based limits: assigned at 'Fitch BB+(ind)'/'Fitch A4+(ind)'
RIDIPL
- INR75m fund-based limits: assigned at 'Fitch BB+(ind)'
- INR150m non-fund based limits: assigned at 'Fitch BB+(ind)'/'Fitch A4+(ind)'
RIPL
- INR1,121.5m long-term loans: assigned at 'Fitch BB+(ind)'
RITIPL
- INR170m fund based limits: assigned at 'Fitch BB+(ind)'