WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION

Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to positive rating action include:

--Significant leverage reduction. Should leverage fall below 4.0x for a sustained period of time, Fitch may take positive rating action.

Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to a negative rating action include:

--Failure to close on the sale of the 50% stake in the asphalt joint venture;

--Further deterioration of EBITDA;

--Significant increases in capital spending or acquisitions which have negative consequences for the credit profile;

--Increased leverage beyond 5.0x for a sustained period of time.