(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 03 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it had revised its outlook on
GCL-Poly Energy Holdings Ltd. to negative from stable. At the same time, we affirmed
our 'BB+' long-term corporate credit rating on the China-based manufacturer of solar polysilicon
and solar wafer. We also lowered our Greater China credit scale rating on the
company to 'cnBBB' from 'cnBBB+'. We then withdrew all the ratings at the
company's request.
The outlook revision before the withdrawal mainly reflected our view that
GCL-Poly would continue to face heightened industry risk in 2012. The global
photovoltaic industry has been in severe downturn since the second quarter of
2011 due to weak demand and oversupply. The average selling price (ASP) of
photovoltaic products has therefore fallen drastically. The ASP has stabilized
in the past few weeks. Nevertheless, we have limited visibility over the
likelihood of a recovery due to an uncertain global economic outlook.
We expect excessive capacity globally, ongoing subsidy cutbacks in major solar
markets, a weak project financing environment, and the likelihood of a
heightening trade dispute between China and the U.S. to continue to trouble
the global photovoltaic industry in 2012. We estimate that GCL-Poly's gross
margin would weaken significantly and its profitability would be under
pressure in 2012 if the ASP remains soft. We expect GCL-Poly's gross margin to
fall below 30% in 2012 from 37% in 2010.
The rating affirmation reflected our view that GCL-Poly's strong cost
competitiveness would enable the company to continue to make a profit while
most of its peers could incur losses amid a difficult operating environment.
GCL-Poly is one of the few polysilicon producers that were able to produce at
costs lower than the spot market price in the past few months.
