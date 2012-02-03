(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 03 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Hyderabad Educational Institutions Private Limited (HEIL) a National Long-Term rating of 'Fitch D(ind)'. The agency has also assigned HEIL's INR594.80m bank loans a 'Fitch D(ind)' rating.

The ratings reflect HEIL's continuous defaults on debt repayments since June 2010, despite reschedulement of loans. This is attributed to its tight liquidity position since inception as reflected in the low level of available funds (FY11 (financial year ended March 2011): INR4.48m), which offer little or no financial cushion relative to the high financial leverage (FY11: 0.73%) and operating expenditure (FY11: 5.4%). Additionally, there was no improvement in its operating profile in FY11 due to sluggish demand (occupancy level: 38.82%). These factors led to erosion of nearly 50% of HEIL's net worth in FY11.

The ratings may be upgraded if loan obligations are serviced on a timely basis for two consecutive quarters.

The Indus International School, Hyderabad, is promoted by HEIL, and started operations in August 2008. HEIL was formed under the Companies Act 1956, as a for-profit organisation for providing quality infrastructure for the educational sector in India and anywhere in the world. HEIL has entered into agreement with the Indus Trust, Bangalore, for managing the school.