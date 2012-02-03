(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 03 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned its 'A-' long-term foreign currency issue rating to the proposed issue of senior unsecured notes by Malayan Banking Bhd. (A-/Stable/A-2). The proposed issue will be a drawdown under the bank's US$2 billion multicurrency medium-term note program (unrated). The rating on the notes is subject to our review of the final issuance documentation.

The fixed-rate notes will constitute direct, unconditional, unsubordinated, and unsecured obligations of Maybank. They will rank pari passu with all other unsecured and unsubordinated obligations of the bank. We expect Maybank to use the proceeds from the proposed issue for working capital, general banking, and other corporate purposes.

