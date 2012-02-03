(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 03 - Fitch Ratings has assigned an expected rating of 'A-(exp)' to Malayan Banking Berhad's (Maybank) proposed USD-denominated senior unsecured notes. The notes will be issued under Maybank's USD2bn multicurrency medium term note programme. The final rating is subject to the receipt of final documentation conforming to information already received.

The notes are rated at the same level as Maybank's 'A-' Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (LTFC IDR), as they will constitute direct, unconditional, unsubordinated and unsecured obligations of Maybank, and will hence rank pari passu with all its other unsecured and unsubordinated obligations. The proceeds will be used for Maybank's working capital, general banking and other corporate purposes.

Established in 1960, Maybank is Malaysia's largest domestic banking group by assets.

The full list of Maybank's ratings is as follows:

- LTFC IDR 'A-'; Outlook Stable

- LT Local-Currency IDR 'A-'; Outlook Stable

- Viability Rating 'a-'

- Support Rating '2'

- Support Rating Floor 'BBB'

For more details on Maybank's ratings and credit profile, please refer to Fitch's rating action commentary, entitled "Fitch Rates Maybank's 2021 Subordinated Notes 'BBB+(exp)'; Affirms Existing Ratings" dated 19 April 2011, and Maybank's full rating report dated 27 April 2011 on www.fitchratings.com.