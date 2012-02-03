(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 03 - Japan's three major securities groups rated by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services put up a weak performance in the third quarter of fiscal 2011, as global securities markets remained sluggish, Standard & Poor's said in a Japanese-language report published today. Although Nomura Holdings Inc. (BBB+/Stable/A-2) swung back into the black in the third quarter of fiscal 2011 (Oct. 1, to Dec. 31, 2011), it is assumed that Nomura might have found it difficult to secure its profit without the one-time gains and losses it posted. SMBC Nikko Securities Inc. (A+/Negative/A-1) saw declines in both revenue and profit, while Daiwa Securities Group Inc. (BBB/Negative/A-2) was in the red for a fourth consecutive quarter.

In our view, the three securities groups are unlikely to see a dramatic improvement in opportunities to generate profits in the near term amid sluggishness in global securities markets. In particular, we believe it will be difficult for investment banking and trading businesses to boost revenues; the financial market remains weak due to global market turmoil triggered by the European sovereign debt and banking crisis. In light of market uncertainty, financial institutions are cutting risk positions, decreasing profit-making opportunities for securities firms. Given that business conditions and other factors within the securities industry remain severe, securities firms are struggling to boost revenues amid a lackluster market. In our opinion, revenue pressure will likely persist due to weak wholesale business activity. We believe a full recovery of the public offering and IPO market is unlikely over the next one to two years and securities trading will remain volatile. Moreover, securities firms will face more severe conditions if revenues from the retail business, which had offset recent weak performance in the wholesale business, continue to decline. Therefore, in our opinion, if the three major securities groups fail to establish business structures that would enable them to secure profits in a stressed business environment, their credit quality may come under downward pressure.

Nomura and Daiwa are cutting expenses to build cost structures that are in line with their revenues. However, protracted weakness in Japan's equity market, as well as sluggishness and turmoil in global securities markets sparked by the European debt crisis, may depress revenues in the medium term. We believe that even if costs are cut, the securities groups will face a higher hurdle to stabilize their profits because revenues in the wholesale segment have been lingering at a low level, while revenues from the retail segment are falling. Daiwa plans to cut JPY60 billion in expenses, expanding an initial plan for cost cuts of JPY40 billion by reducing overseas selling and general administrative expenses. Nevertheless, even if Daiwa carries out its cost reduction plan, we believe revenue levels for the third quarter will not be enough to generate a stable profit and that may weigh on its credit quality.

Overall, the wholesale segment continued to drag down earnings at Nomura and Daiwa. Nomura's trading business performed better in the third quarter of fiscal 2011 than in the previous quarter, when it booked massive appraisal losses from interest rate products in Europe and commercial mortgage-backed securities in the U.S. Daiwa appeared to have continued to incur trading losses on its holdings as sales of foreign bonds slumped, widening recurring losses in its global markets segment. In the investment banking business, there was a small number of underwriting transactions in the market. Daiwa booked losses in the investment banking segment in the third quarter of fiscal 2011, although its revenue received a boost from underwriting fees for KDDI Corp.'s euroyen convertible bonds. Nomura would have also booked losses if its results excluded the JPY34 billion gain from its sale of Skylark Co. shares, as reported by the media, although commission fees for merger and acquisition activities rose.

Sales of investment trusts and bond-related products have traditionally underpinned the performance of the retail segments of the three major securities groups. At the same time, the retail segments have been a stable earnings source for the groups. However, the weak securities market and a strong yen have eroded revenues, causing the retail segment to offset a smaller portion of losses incurred in the wholesale segment. Sales of investment trusts, which have relatively high profitability compared with other main retail products, fell in the third quarter of fiscal 2011. The decline accounted for a quarter-on-quarter slide of between 15% and 35% in sales commissions for investment trusts among the three rated securities groups.

Meanwhile, Japan's Financial Services Agency is considering revising a securities investment trust law, although it has yet to disclose any details. If the sales of currency selection-type or monthly distribution-type investment trusts, which generate high sales commission fees, decline due to the effects of tightened regulations, it could cause strong growth in investment trust sales to lose steam. That could weigh on profits in the retail segment, in our view.

Nomura's Tier 1 common capital ratio stood at 11.1% as of December 2011, down from 13.7% as of Sept. 30, 2011. This is because Nomura's risk assets increased significantly under its transition to the Basel 2.5 regulatory capital framework, while it sold shares in Skylark and reduced its trading positions. Nomura issued callable subordinated Tier 2 capital, designed to comply with the Basel III regulatory capital framework. We do not include this instrument in our calculation of total adjusted capital (TAC), which is the numerator of the risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio, because we consider this instrument to have minimal equity content. Daiwa's Tier 1 capital ratio under Basel II was 25.8% as of Sept. 30, 2011, largely unchanged from June 2011 levels because both trading positions and capital shrank. While Daiwa was required to transition into Basel 2.5 at the end of December 2011, it had yet to release results based on Basel 2.5 at the time of the financial results announcement.