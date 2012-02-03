(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 03 - Risk appetite in the U.S. triparty repo market is gradually returning, reflected in a rise in riskier forms of repo collateral and a decrease in haircuts, according to a Fitch Ratings study.

Fitch based its findings on repo transaction data sourced from a sample of the 10 largest U.S. prime money market funds (MMFs), representing approximately $90 billion in repo transactions as of end-August 2011. Repos remain an important component of the financial (or 'shadow' banking) system, with lenders providing credit by investing cash while borrowers use this funding market as source of leverage.

Fitch's review found that structured finance has been the primary driver of the increasing presence of riskier forms of repo collateral. Structured finance represents 20% of all repo collateral in Fitch's sample, with approximately half of this collateral in the form of Alt-A and subprime residential mortgage backed securities and collateralized debt obligations. The median ratio of this collateral's value to the principal amount is 43%, a proxy for the discounted pricing of these securities.

Fitch's study also indicates that repo haircuts, after peaking during the crisis and its aftermath, have recently receded, a possible sign of thawing credit conditions. For example, median haircuts on repos backed by structured finance collateral declined from 8% to 5% as of end-August. Median haircuts for both equity and corporate debt collateral have also declined from recent highs.

Disruptions in the repo market pose potential risks for financial institutions, which may face funding challenges given the risk aversion of MMFs as repo lenders. For MMFs, transactions backed by less liquid securities are vulnerable to market distress, as valuation declines would undermine collateralization for the remaining term of the repo. Fitch further notes that repo market disruptions could also impair the liquidity and valuation of assets that lose acceptance as collateral. This affects not only repo market participants but also cash investors taking long positions without deploying leverage.

The full report 'Repo Emerges from the Shadow' is available at

'www.fitchratings.com'.