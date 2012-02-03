(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 03 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Hutchison Whampoa International (11) Limited's
five-year USD500m and 10-year USD500m notes final ratings of 'A-'. The notes are
unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by Hutchison Whampoa Limited (Hutchison,
'A-'/Stable/'F2'). The company issued the notes with the same terms and conditions and to be
fully fungible with the USD500m notes due 2017 and USD1,000m notes due 2022 issued on 13 January
2012 ('A-').
The assignment of the final ratings follows the receipt of documents conforming
to information already received. The final ratings are in line with the expected ratings
assigned on 31 January 2012.
Hutchison's Issuer Default Rating reflects the company's geographical and
industry diversification, strong liquidity arising from high cash balances,
well-spread debt maturity profile and access to diverse sources of capital.
Hutchison continues to derive stable cash flow generation from its core
businesses such as ports and properties, and to improve the performance of its
retail division.
Hutchison's had cash and liquid balances of HKD104bn and committed undrawn
credit limits of HKD3.12bn as at end-June 2011. Less than 15% of its
consolidated debt (including debt from non-controlling shareholders) is due to
mature between end-June 2011 and end-December 2012, while its cash balances at
end-June 2011 amounted to over 41% of its total debt outstanding.
However, negative rating factors include Hutchison's track record of
acquisitions, heavy capex program and cash drain from its 3G business which turned EBIT-positive
only in 2010. Its financial leverage remains high for its rating. However, adjusted debt
net of cash/operating EBITDAR improved to 3.9x in FY10 from 4.5x in FY09, due to
continued profit growth. Financial leverage was further reduced by the partial
divestment of its mature Hong Kong and southern China ports assets via the
listing of Hutchison Ports Holding Trust in March 2011.
The ratings and Stable Outlook factor in a continued deleveraging trend, given
the stable performance of most of its operations and the gradual improvement of its 3G
business. While Fitch expects deleveraging to continue, any short-term increases
in leverage associated with acquisitions should not necessarily lead to negative
rating action, unless Hutchison's business risk profile changes significantly.
However, any irreversible increase to leverage and/or a sharp increase in cash
drain from the 3G segment may result in negative rating action.