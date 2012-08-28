(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Aug 28 - Fitch Ratings says that Indonesia's consumer finance is likely to see improved underwriting quality and regulatory consistency, if Bank Indonesia harmonises prudential rules for sharia-compliant products with those for mainstream consumer loan products.

If tougher loan to value (LTV) regulations, which became effective on 15 June 2012, are applied to sharia products, this would level out uneven competition with non-sharia products, and prevent asset quality diverging within the consumer finance sector in Indonesia.

Some domestic lenders, particularly finance companies, have reportedly become more active in sharia financing partly due to their more relaxed rules and partly to boost motor financing as a result of weaker sales for cars and motorcycles.

Under the LTV rules, the minimum down-payment is 25% for motorcycle and car loans from financing companies and 30% from banks. Because sharia products are currently exempted from this rule, certain finance companies are offering motorcycle sharia loans with below minimum down-payments, which could lead to asset quality deterioration. However, the impact on loan growth from new regulation may be short-lived, as wealth rises in line with Indonesia's favourable economic prospects.

Bank Indonesia has this year issued several regulations on mortgage financing, credit cards and vehicle financing to slow down loan growth. During H112, loans grew 25% year on year as banks shifted lending to consumer financing following weak growth in loans to export-oriented companies. Fitch Macro Prudential Indicator for Indonesia moved to 3 in 2011 from 2, indicating high vulnerability to potential systemic stress, primarily due to rapid real credit growth of over 15% in the last two years. However, an offsetting factor is that credit to GDP is remains low compared with other emerging markets at around 32%.