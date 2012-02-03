(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 03 - Fitch Ratings has assigned India's IBS Software Services Private Limited (IBS) a
National Long-Term rating of 'Fitch BBB-(ind)'. The Outlook is Stable. A list of additional
rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary.
The ratings reflect IBS's significant clientele, over 15 years of experience of
its management in the domestic IT industry, and the critical nature of its
applications, which results in high switching costs for the customers. The
ratings also derive strength from the significant support provided by IBS's
private equity investments for product development, capital expenditure and
working capital to-date.
The ratings also factor in IBS's moderate EBIDTA margin of 15.6% (FY10
(financial year ending March): -8.13%) and high financial leverage (gross
adjusted debt/EBIDTAR) of 3.93x in FY11. Cash balances declined continuously
between FY08 and FY10 due to investments in product development and capital
expenditure, and the high working capital requirements of the overseas
operations. Cash flow from operations turned marginally positive in FY11 at
-INR33m from -INR7.0m in FY10 and cash balances increased to INR908m from
INR606m.
The ratings are also moderated by the high industry concentration, as IBS
derives a significant portion of its revenues from customers in the global
airline industry. Fitch believes that there are very high risks of a decline in
profits of, or losses at, the global airline industry, given fuel price levels,
declining cargo volumes and the uncertain global economic picture. For further
details, please refer to Fitch's report "2012 Outlook: Global Aerospace and
Defense", dated 20 December 2011 and available at www.fitchratings.com.
Positive rating guidelines include significant diversification into new
industries, improved visibility and stability of revenues, increased
profitability and free cash balances resulting in a sustained improvement in
leverage to below 2.0x. Conversely, a sustained deterioration in liquidity
position due to weak free cash balances and a gross adjusted debt/EBIDTAR of
above 4.0x would be negative for the ratings. Any deterioration in working
capital, specifically weak financial performance of key customers leading to due
to delayed receivables could also impact the ratings negatively.
IBS is a Trivandrum-based IT services company, catering to the travel,
transportation and logistics industry. One of its widely used products - iRes -
is the passenger reservation system for airlines.
Rating actions on the bank facilities of IBS:
- INR600m fund-based working capital: assigned 'Fitch BBB-(ind)'
- INR100m non-fund based working capital: assigned 'Fitch A3(ind)'
- INR378m long-term loans: assigned 'Fitch BBB-(ind)'