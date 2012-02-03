(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 03 - The Indian banking sector should be able to absorb loan-losses stemming from the
cancellation of second-generation mobile licenses without materially impairing credit quality,
though Fitch Ratings believes annual profits will still take a hit.
Indian banks' exposure to the telecom companies that are losing 2G licenses is
around 0.6% of total loans. However, around half of the exposure is in the form
of financial guarantees towards future payments of license fees. State Bank of
India has confirmed that, once the licenses are cancelled, those guarantees
should no longer be in force.
While the future of smaller telecom operators in India remains uncertain, we
note that some of the operators that have lost licenses also have other fairly
significant operations that are not affected by the ruling, which may provide
some respite to their creditors.
In total, therefore, the volume of loans that are affected by the license
cancellations may be less than 0.2% of the sector's total loan book. Assuming a
conservative level of write-offs on these loans, we believe that banks' credit
quality will not be materially weakened, but that annual profits could fall by
up to 10%.
The Indian Supreme Court on Thursday ordered the cancellation of 122 licenses
granted in 2008 following a drawn-out investigation into corrupt practices
surrounding the granting of the licenses. The current licenses will remain in
place for four months.
While the impact is limited, we believe the cancellation of the 2G licenses
highlights the Indian banking sector's exposure to infrastructure - a sector
that continues to face high regulatory and execution risks. We have previously
highlighted that banks' ability to handle these exposures as a whole is finely
balanced and further increases in exposure to the infrastructure sector may hurt
the standalone credit profile of Indian banks.