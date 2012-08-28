S&P base-case operating scenario

In our base-case operating scenario, SSE will report a moderate increase in EBITDA and FFO in the year ending March 2013, supported by increasing output from the renewables portfolio and some recovery in prices and spreads. In this scenario, EBITDA and FFO can increase more significantly from March 2014, as the large renewables pipeline becomes fully operational, and prices and spreads resume a more healthy recovery from the current downturn. This said, we see an element of downside risk, because the operating environment remains weaker than we anticipated a year ago.

In this context, we consider that SSE's results for the 12 months to March 31, 2012 were solid, with S&P-adjusted EBITDA (before exceptionals) increasing by 12% to GBP2.2bil, and S&P-adjusted operating profit increasing by 7% to GBP1.55bil. As in the previous year, the result combined a strong performance in the regulated networks businesses and, to a lesser degree, the wholesale segment, offset by a weaker result in the supply business. SSE's supply activity continues to be exposed to intense competition and declining consumption, although on the positive side SSE has maintained its top ranking in most customer service surveys.

SSE continues to target an ambitious investment programme, with capex forecast to be GBP1.5-1.7bil per annum over the next few years. We anticipate that, from the current financial year, capex in the regulated networks will increase to close to half of the total, because SSE has more visibility on its network spend following satisfactory completion of the electricity transmission regulatory review. In addition, a number of large wind assets in construction are nearing completion. Consequently, we anticipate that regulated networks will contribute at least 40% of SSE's EBITDA over the medium term, which underpins the company's "strong" business risk profile.

S&P base-case cash flow and capital-structure scenario

In our base-case cash flow forecast for March 2013, SSE can meet our guidance for the rating of an adjusted FFO-to-debt ratio of at least 20%. This assumes higher output from the renewables portfolio, and a degree of recovery in prices and spreads. While we consider that SSE's wind portfolio is completing broadly on schedule, a recovery in prices and spreads is less certain in light of the continued weak operating environment. We therefore see downside risk to our base-case cash flow forecast, as with our base-case operating scenario.

In the year ending March 31, 2012, SSE narrowly missed our guidance for the rating, reporting adjusted FFO-to-debt of 19.5%, compared to our guidance of at least 20%. We raised the guidance from 18% this February, to reflect gradually increasing business risk as a result of the weak operating environment in the U.K. and Ireland energy markets.

Liquidity

The short-term rating is 'A-2'. We assess SSE's liquidity as "adequate" under our criteria, and calculate that liquidity sources should exceed liquidity uses by about 1.3x over the 12 months ending June 30, 2013.

In this period, we estimate liquidity sources of about GBP3.4 billion. These include:

-- Our estimate for unrestricted cash balances of about GBP200 million.

-- GBP1.0 billion available under committed bank facilities that expire in 2015.

-- FFO of at least GBP1.6 billion.

-- Positive working capital movements of about GBP100 million.

-- Hybrid of at least GBP500 million.

We estimate that SSE's liquidity uses over the 12 months ending June 30, 2013, will be about GBP2.5 billion. These uses include:

-- Short-term debt maturities of GBP332 million.

-- Capex of about GBP1.6 billion.

-- Dividend payments of about GBP600 million.

Outlook

The negative outlook reflects our increasing uncertainty that SSE will be able to meet our guideline of adjusted FFO to debt of at least 20% on a sustainable basis in light of persistently weak market conditions. The outlook takes into account our assessment that SSE's ratios have been moderately below our base-case operating forecasts for the past few years.

A failure to meet our guideline for FFO to debt in the financial year ending March 31, 2013, could result in a downgrade.

We could revise the outlook to stable if SSE demonstrates that it can achieve an adjusted FFO-to-debt ratio of at least 20% on a sustainable basis in the financial year ending March 31, 2013, and beyond, assuming no change in the business risk profile. This includes our assumption that the regulated networks businesses will contribute more than 40% of EBITDA going forward.

