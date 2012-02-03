(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 03 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Alliance Oil Company Ltd.'s (Alliance Oil)
Long-term and Short-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'B', foreign
currency senior unsecured rating at 'B'/'RR4', and National rating at 'BBB(rus)'. At the same
time, Fitch has affirmed the rouble-denominated bonds issued by OJSC Alliance Oil Company
local currency senior unsecured rating at 'B'/'RR4' and senior unsecured national
rating at 'BBB(rus)'. The Outlook for the Long-term IDRs and National rating is Stable.
The formation of an exploration and production joint venture with Repsol YPF
('BBB+'/Stable) in December 2011 has not affected the 'RR4' recovery ratings of
Alliance Oil's senior unsecured debt. Under this agreement, Alliance will
transfer two of its upstream assets in the Volga-Urals region valued at
approximately USD570m on a debt-free, cash-free basis to the joint venture. This
has not materially reduced the recovery prospects for the company's senior
unsecured debt holders and Fitch has affirmed the company's debt recovery
ratings at 'RR4'.
At the same time, Alliance Oil released two of its subsidiaries (Saneco and NK
Alliance) as guarantors of the USD350m notes due in 2015. Following the release
of Saneco and NK Alliance as guarantors, the remaining guarantors of the notes
in aggregate constitute 93% of the group's consolidated total revenues for the
six-month period ended 30 June 2011 and 90% of the group's consolidated net
assets as at 30 June 2011. Fitch views the remaining guarantors as sufficient to
affirm the notes' senior unsecured debt rating at 'B'/'RR4'.
Alliance Oil's ratings reflect its second-tier status within the Russian oil and
gas industry. The ratings are constrained by its limited market share in the
moderately fragmented Russian oil industry, but are supported by the company's
expanding production activities at the Kolvinskoye oil field, which benefit from
a benign tax environment. Fitch considers a key factor for the stability of the
current ratings to be the maintenance of FFO net-leverage below 5x and FFO
interest coverage above 6x.
Other factors influencing the ratings include Alliance Oil's ability to
successfully implement its upstream growth strategy at Timano-Pechora,
completing the upgrade of the Khabarovsk refinery on time and on budget (thus
increasing refining capacity to 90,000 barrels per day) and expanding per barrel
refining profitability through the production of light products that are more
favourably taxed under the new "60-66" tax regime. A positive rating action
could occur if the company simultaneously increases upstream production to it
previously guided target of 90,000 barrels per day while maintaining stronger
credit ratios than the above mentioned levels.
Alliance Oil's financial strategy is still reliant on debt to meet capital
expenditures. Fitch anticipates that in 2012 the company could increase its use
of the Vnesheconombank ('BBB'/Stable) financing agreement that was completed in
August 2010 to support the Khabarovsk refinery's extensive reconstruction and
modernisation programme. Despite the potential increase in leverage, Fitch
expects that Alliance Oil should remain within its most restrictive Eurobond
debt incurrence covenant of total debt/EBITDA of less than or equal to 3.5x.
Fitch views Alliance Oil's liquidity position as adequate for the current
ratings, but challenged overall.
The Stable Outlook reflects the company's presently limited upgrade potential
due to its existing scale of operations, restricted market share, concentrated
business model and potential increase in capital intensity and leverage to
achieve its future business development plan. Fitch considers that maintaining a
financial profile in line with Alliance Oil's stated leverage target of total
debt/EBITDA of less than 3x will be important to achieving any potential upgrade
to ratings.
Alliance Oil is one of Russia's second tier integrated oil companies producing
approximately 49,100 barrels of oil per day in 2011, with a growing presence in
Timano-Pechora. The company also increased refining volume 13% in 2011 to 73,700
barrels per day at its Khabarovsk refinery located in Russia's Far East.