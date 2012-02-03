(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 03 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Alliance Oil Company Ltd.'s (Alliance Oil) Long-term and Short-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'B', foreign currency senior unsecured rating at 'B'/'RR4', and National rating at 'BBB(rus)'. At the same time, Fitch has affirmed the rouble-denominated bonds issued by OJSC Alliance Oil Company local currency senior unsecured rating at 'B'/'RR4' and senior unsecured national rating at 'BBB(rus)'. The Outlook for the Long-term IDRs and National rating is Stable.

The formation of an exploration and production joint venture with Repsol YPF ('BBB+'/Stable) in December 2011 has not affected the 'RR4' recovery ratings of Alliance Oil's senior unsecured debt. Under this agreement, Alliance will transfer two of its upstream assets in the Volga-Urals region valued at approximately USD570m on a debt-free, cash-free basis to the joint venture. This has not materially reduced the recovery prospects for the company's senior unsecured debt holders and Fitch has affirmed the company's debt recovery ratings at 'RR4'.

At the same time, Alliance Oil released two of its subsidiaries (Saneco and NK Alliance) as guarantors of the USD350m notes due in 2015. Following the release of Saneco and NK Alliance as guarantors, the remaining guarantors of the notes in aggregate constitute 93% of the group's consolidated total revenues for the six-month period ended 30 June 2011 and 90% of the group's consolidated net assets as at 30 June 2011. Fitch views the remaining guarantors as sufficient to affirm the notes' senior unsecured debt rating at 'B'/'RR4'.

Alliance Oil's ratings reflect its second-tier status within the Russian oil and gas industry. The ratings are constrained by its limited market share in the moderately fragmented Russian oil industry, but are supported by the company's expanding production activities at the Kolvinskoye oil field, which benefit from a benign tax environment. Fitch considers a key factor for the stability of the current ratings to be the maintenance of FFO net-leverage below 5x and FFO interest coverage above 6x.

Other factors influencing the ratings include Alliance Oil's ability to successfully implement its upstream growth strategy at Timano-Pechora, completing the upgrade of the Khabarovsk refinery on time and on budget (thus increasing refining capacity to 90,000 barrels per day) and expanding per barrel refining profitability through the production of light products that are more favourably taxed under the new "60-66" tax regime. A positive rating action could occur if the company simultaneously increases upstream production to it previously guided target of 90,000 barrels per day while maintaining stronger credit ratios than the above mentioned levels.

Alliance Oil's financial strategy is still reliant on debt to meet capital expenditures. Fitch anticipates that in 2012 the company could increase its use of the Vnesheconombank ('BBB'/Stable) financing agreement that was completed in August 2010 to support the Khabarovsk refinery's extensive reconstruction and modernisation programme. Despite the potential increase in leverage, Fitch expects that Alliance Oil should remain within its most restrictive Eurobond debt incurrence covenant of total debt/EBITDA of less than or equal to 3.5x. Fitch views Alliance Oil's liquidity position as adequate for the current ratings, but challenged overall.

The Stable Outlook reflects the company's presently limited upgrade potential due to its existing scale of operations, restricted market share, concentrated business model and potential increase in capital intensity and leverage to achieve its future business development plan. Fitch considers that maintaining a financial profile in line with Alliance Oil's stated leverage target of total debt/EBITDA of less than 3x will be important to achieving any potential upgrade to ratings.

Alliance Oil is one of Russia's second tier integrated oil companies producing approximately 49,100 barrels of oil per day in 2011, with a growing presence in Timano-Pechora. The company also increased refining volume 13% in 2011 to 73,700 barrels per day at its Khabarovsk refinery located in Russia's Far East.