(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 03 - Fitch has assigned Wharf Finance Limited's proposed USD notes an expected rating of
'A-(exp)'. The notes are to be unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by Wharf (Holdings)
Limited (Wharf, 'A-'/Stable). The company proposes to issue the notes with the same
terms and conditions and to be fully fungible with the USD600m notes due 2017 issued on 30
January 2012. The final rating is contingent upon the receipt of final documents
conforming to information already received.
Simultaneously, Fitch has assigned the USD600m notes a final 'A-' rating
following the receipt of final documents conforming to information already
received. The final rating is in line with the expected rating assigned on 30
January 2012.
Wharf's Issuer Default Rating reflects its stable rental income generation from
its quality property portfolio in Hong Kong, its strong liquidity profile as
well as moderate industrial and geographical diversification via its exposure to
the container terminal and media businesses.
As at end-June 2011 Wharf had cash balances of HKD19.89bn and committed undrawn
credit facilities of HKD17.8bn (excluding undrawn facilities at non-wholly owned
subsidiaries) against short-term borrowings of HKD6.91bn. Wharf's total adjusted
net debt to operating EBITDA was around 3.8x for H111 (FY10: 3.13x).
Credit constraints include exposure to the competitive media and telecom
industry (TMT) and Wharf's expansion into mainland China's property market,
especially property development projects which are more volatile than investment
properties and subject to the timing of project launches. Exposure to Chinese
real estate operations accounted for approximately 40% of the group's total
business assets as at end-June 2011. However, this risk is mitigated by Wharf's
stable investment property portfolio (already operational in key mainland
cities), and its growing track record and execution ability.
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that Wharf will maintain a
stable business mix and strong fundamentals over the next 18-24 months. Negative
rating guidelines include an aggressive change in Wharf's business mix,
deterioration in the TMT business requiring significant financial support from
Wharf and sustained deterioration in its capital structure. Given Wharf's hefty
capital expenditure requirement and development expenditure required over at
least the next two years, no positive rating action is envisaged in the next
18-24 months.