Ratings -- Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd. ----------- 28-Aug-2012

CREDIT RATING: A/Stable/A-1 Country: China

Primary SIC: Commercial banks,

nec

Mult. CUSIP6: 455807

Mult. CUSIP6: 45580A

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

28-Aug-2012 A/A-1 A/A-1

09-Dec-2010 --/-- A/A-1

22-Nov-2007 --/-- A-/A-2

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

US$900 mil Sr Unsecd med-term note prog

03/10/2011: sr unsecd A/A-1 29-Mar-2011

US$4 bil MTN/Short-Term Notes Prog

06/20/2011: sr unsecd A/A-1 06-Jul-2011

US$275 mil fltg rate med-term nts ser 1 due

04/07/2014 A 31-Mar-2011

AUD400 mil fltg rate med-term nts ser 1 due

07/14/2014 A 07-Jul-2011

US$300 mil 2.75% med-term nts ser 2 due

09/12/2017 A 01-Mar-2012

CNY1 bil 3.00% bnds due 08/14/2015 A 28-Aug-2012