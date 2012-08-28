Rationale

Our long-term counterparty credit rating on ICBC is three notches higher than the bank's 'bbb' stand-alone credit profile (SACP) to reflect our opinion that ICBC is a government-related entity and there is a "very high" likelihood that the Chinese government would provide timely and sufficient extraordinary support in the event of the bank's financial distress. In accordance with our criteria for government-related entities, our view of a "very high" likelihood of extraordinary government support is based on our assessment of the following ICBC's characteristics:

-- "Very important" role to the government. In our opinion, the government tends to treat the banking sector as a lever to realize its economic goals. We believe the major state-owned commercial banks, including ICBC, provide core support for the government's projects and economic goals. An example of this would be the sector's lending spree in 2009-2010 when the government encouraged banks to support its fiscal stimulus scheme.

-- "Very strong" link with the government. We believe the government's 70.7% stake in ICBC is strategic and long term. The government has publicly reiterated its intention to hold a controlling right in major state-owned commercial banks, including ICBC. It also effectively appoints or nominates the majority of board directors and top managers at the bank.

The SACP on ICBC is one of the strongest in China. We use our BICRA economic risk and industry risk scores to determine a bank's anchor SACP, the starting point in assigning an issuer credit rating. The anchor SACP for a commercial bank operating only in China is 'bbb-'. ICBC predominantly operates in China, with offshore lending far less than 5% of its loan portfolio. The BICRA score is informed by our evaluation of economic risk, where we view China as a moderately resilient developing economy. Significant property price increase and rapid credit expansion over recent years have heightened China's exposure to an economic imbalance, while China's high private-credit-to-GDP ratio and weak payment culture heighten credit risk in the economy. In terms of industry risk, the sector is challenged by market distortions created by prevalent state ownership and administrative control of interest rates. Nonetheless, sector-wide profitability has been comparable to other sectors' in the economy. System-wide funding benefits from a strong customer deposit base and proactive government role.

Our assessment of ICBC's business position as strong is supported by the bank's leading and stable market share in China's banking sector and its diverse revenue stream sourced from a vast and highly "sticky" (i.e., high retention) customer base across sectors and regions. We expect ICBC's revenue base to stay mostly recurrent, given its solid commercial and retail banking model, which the bank's vast network and ability to offer strong products and services underpin. Thanks to its capable management and consistent business strategy, ICBC has been improving its business position through gradual diversification and calculated growth. The bank has increasingly shifted its loan mix to consumer lending and diversified into non-interest business, while increasing its presence in emerging markets and key financial centers globally. This strategy has led to moderate loan growth relative to the industry average, and contributed to more stable profitability than its domestic peers'.

Our assessment of ICBC's capital and earnings as "moderate" reflects our expectation that the risk adjusted capital (RAC) ratio before adjustments for diversification will stay within 5%-7% over the next two years. ICBC's capitalization has improved slightly since mid-2011 thanks to its good earnings and moderated credit growth. Nonetheless, ICBC's still robust asset expansion and a possible dip in earnings in the coming years could constrain its capitalization. Our projection does not factor in any conversion of ICBC's RMB25 billion convertible bonds due August 2016.

We view ICBC's risk position as "adequate". This assessment primarily reflects: (1) the fact that ICBC's credit growth has been less aggressive than its domestic peers' in the past few years; and (2) our expectation that ICBC's credit losses could be less volatile than those of its major peers in China over the coming years. Despite the bank's sound credit loss experience in recent years, we believe ICBC is increasingly likely to incur higher credit losses from an array of assets, including property-related lending, small-and-medium-sized enterprise loans, and exposure to the project finance of local governments. Nonetheless, ICBC should benefit from its significant credit risk diversification and higher proportion of low-risk exposures to the government than peers'. The bank's disciplined loan growth relative to the industry average and its adequate risk management could place ICBC on a stronger footing to contain the severity of a possible spike in credit losses.

We assess ICBC's funding as "above average" and its liquidity as "strong". This reflects the bank's strong customer deposit base and strong liquidity ratios. ICBC's stable retail funding and loyal corporate depositor base have contributed to its very low net-loan-to-deposit ratio, which stood at 61.94% at the end of 2011 by our calculation. The bank has negligible reliance on wholesale funding. Its liquidity ratios are noticeably stronger than peers', with ratios of broad liquid assets to short-term wholesale funding at 2.57x and net broad liquid asset to customer deposits at 22.72% at the end of 2011. These ratios were 2.76x and 16.78%, respectively, at the end of June 2011.

The issue rating on ICBC's RMB1 billion senior unsecured bonds is equalized with the counterparty credit rating on the bank. The bonds constitute ICBC's direct, general, unsecured, unconditional, and unsubordinated obligations. The three-year dim sum bonds are due August 2015 and are the first of their kind issued by ICBC. They carry a coupon of 3% per year. The bonds will not be listed in a secondary market.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our view that ICBC can maintain adequate credit and financial performances for the rating category despite heightened economic uncertainty at home and abroad. The outlook also reflects our expectation of a continued "very high" likelihood of extraordinary government support in a distress scenario for ICBC.

A positive rating action could be driven by positive rating actions on China (AA-/Stable/A-1+; cnAAA/cnA-1+) or a substantial improvement on ICBC's SACP to 'a-'. On a stand-alone basis, ICBC's SACP could benefit if: (1) the bank significantly enhances its capital, which leads us to view its capital and earnings as "adequate"; or (2) the bank's credit loss experience in a reasonable stressful environment is better than we projected on a sustainable basis, indicating a "strong" risk position.

The ratings would come under pressure if we lower the sovereign credit rating and we change the bank's SACP to 'bbb-'. Specifically, we could lower the bank's SACP if: (1) its capital strength deteriorates substantially, leading to our assessment that the bank's capital and earnings are "weak" or (2) ICBC incurs significantly heightened credit losses relative to domestic peers, indicating a "moderate" risk position. We could also lower the rating if the SACP of the bank deteriorates substantially to 'bb+'. We view these upside and downside scenarios as unlikely.

Ratings Score Snapshot

SACP bbb

Anchor bbb-

Business Position Strong (+1)

Capital and Earnings Moderate (-1)

Risk Position Adequate (0)

Funding and Liquidity Above Average

and Strong (+1)

Support +3

GRE Support +3

Group Support 0

Sovereign Support 0

Additional Factors 0

Related Criteria And Research

-- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011

Ratings List

New Rating

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd.

Counterparty Credit Rating

Local Currency A/Stable/A-1

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd.

Senior Unsecured

Local Currency A

Greater China Credit Scale cnAA+