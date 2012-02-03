(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 03 - Fitch Ratings has assigned India's Shree Krishna Steels (SKS) a National Long-Term rating of 'Fitch BB(ind)'. The Outlook is Stable. A list of additional rating actions is provided at the end of the commentary.

The ratings reflect SKS's thin operating margins (FY11 (financial year ending March): 3.5x), given the high competition in its trading business. However, the margins are higher than most of the industry peers'.

The ratings are also constrained by the price volatility risks in flat steel products as SKS imports part of its products. However, this is partially mitigated by the company's policy of hedging most of its forex exposure. SKS expects to incur marginal losses from forex fluctuations during FY12. The rating also factors the proprietorship nature of the business and the working capital intensiveness of the operations.

The ratings, however, benefit from the strong growth of over 46% yoy in SKS's volumes in FY11, supported by its strong relationships with its customers. Revenues grew by around 57% yoy to INR1,433m in FY11. The ratings also benefit from SKS's low debt levels of INR49m and its comfortable financial leverage (net debt/ operating EBITDA) and interest coverage (EBITDA/ gross expense) of 0.80x and 3.33x, respectively, in FY11.

SKS's liquidity is comfortable as indicated by its low utilization of fund-based working capital limits, though its letter of credit limits have generally been fully utilized. Fitch notes that the strong revenue growth has resulted in increased working capital requirements, and this may result in negative cash flow from operations and hence deterioration in the liquidity position.

Negative rating action may result from a decline in profitability resulting in interest coverage falling below 1.5x on a sustained basis. Conversely, strong profitability coupled with strong revenue growth resulting in interest coverage of above 3.5x on a sustained basis may result in positive rating action.

SKS is a trading concern, dealing in flat steel products like hot rolled coils and cold rolled coils.

Fitch has also assigned ratings to SKS's bank facilities as follows:

- INR60m cash credit: assigned at 'Fitch BB(ind)'

- INR380m non-fund based limits: assigned at 'Fitch A4+(ind)'