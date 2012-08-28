(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Rating Action

On Aug. 28, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'B+' long-term corporate credit ratings on South African glass packaging producer Consol Holdings Ltd. and its operating subsidiary Consol Glass (Proprietary) Ltd. (Consol).

At the same time, we affirmed our 'BB-' issue rating on Consol's EUR372.5 million 7.625% coupon senior secured notes due April 2014. The recovery rating on the notes was unchanged at '2', indicating our expectation of substantial (70%-90%) recovery in the event of a default.

We subsequently withdrew all the ratings at the issuer's request. At the time of the withdrawal, the outlook was stable.

Rationale

At the time of the withdrawal, the ratings reflected our assessment of Consol's "fair" business risk profile and "highly leveraged" financial risk profile.

We no longer rate any of Consol's debt following the redemption in full of the remaining principal amount of Consol's outstanding EUR372.5 million 7.625% coupon senior secured notes due April 2014.

Ratings List

Ratings Affirmed and Withdrawn

To To From

Consol Glass (Proprietary) Ltd.

Consol Holdings Ltd.

Corporate Credit Rating NR B+/Stable/-- B+/Stable/--

Consol Glass (Proprietary) Ltd.

Senior Secured Debt NR BB- BB-

Recovery Rating NR 2 2