What can trigger a change in ranking?

Positive: future developments that may, individually and collectively, resulting in increased levels include:

- Sustainable reduction in the debt ratio (as measured by net debt / operating EBITDA) to less than 2x. However, Fitch does not anticipate this will occur within 12-18 months.

Negatives: future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to a downgrade include:

- Increasing sustainable debt ratio to above 3.5x

- Deterioration rate adequacy ratio (EBITDA interest coverage) to less than 3 times in a sustainable manner.