OVERVIEW

-- We have reviewed our BICRA on Thailand.

-- We are revising our industry risk score to '4' from '5'.

-- We are maintaining our BICRA on Thailand at group '5'.

-- We are also maintaining our economic risk score at '6'.

BICRA ACTION

On Aug. 28, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services maintained its Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) on Thailand at group '5'. We revised the industry risk score to '4' from '5' and maintained the economic risk score at '6'.

RATIONALE

The BICRA summarizes our view of the risks that a bank operating in a particular country and banking industry faces relative to those in other banking industries. A BICRA is scored on a scale from 1 to 10, ranging from the lowest-risk banking systems (group 1) to the highest-risk (group 10). Other countries in BICRA group '5' include China, India, Poland and Turkey.

We revised our industry risk score for Thailand (foreign currency BBB+/Stable/A-2, local currency A-/Stable/A-2, axAA/axA-1) because, in our view, the banking sector's institutional framework has improved to "intermediate risk" from "high risk", as our criteria define the term. This reflects the sustained improvement in the performance of the banking sector regulator since the Asian financial crisis of 1997. In our view, the regulator has become relatively more proactive toward reducing the banking system's vulnerability to financial crises. We expect it to identify problems early on and quickly remedy them.

Our economic risk score of '6' for Thailand reflects the fact that we have maintained our "very high risk" assessment of credit risk in the economy and a "high risk" assessment of economic resilience, as our criteria define those terms. Nevertheless, we have revised the score of economic imbalance in Thailand to "low risk" from "very low risk".

Thailand has moderately low income levels. An underdeveloped infrastructure and delayed structural reforms further constrain economic resilience, in our opinion. These two factors partly reflect the political uncertainty in the country.

Our view of credit risk in the economy is driven by high private sector debt, particularly in the context of low income levels and a weak payment culture and rule of law. We believe weaknesses in the legal framework could hinder a prompt workout of problem assets, which is reflected in high legacy nonperforming assets (some of them arising from the 1997 Asian financial crisis). On the other hand, Thai banks have low sector concentration, particularly to high risk sectors. Lending and underwriting standards are also moderately conservative.

We revised the economic imbalance score because the Thai banking industry grew aggressively in 2011 and we expect loan growth to remain high in 2012. In our view, such growth could lead to some build-up in economic imbalances. For now, we view economic imbalance in Thailand as low risk because this period of high growth follows several years of muted growth. However, Thailand already has high domestic credit to the private sector and relatively low income levels. In the next year or so, economic imbalances could increase further if the growth in loans continues to outpace the rise in nominal GDP by a wide margin or if the rise in housing prices picks up further. This could heighten economic risk for banks operating in Thailand.

Our revision in the industry risk score for Thailand reflects the change in our assessment of the banking sector's institutional framework to intermediate risk. We maintain our assessment of "high risk" in competitive dynamics, and "low risk" for systemwide funding.

We believe that regulations and supervision are now broadly in line with international standards. We view Thai banks' risk appetite to be moderate. However, sizable presence of government-owned banks and not-for-profit banks could distort the competitive dynamics of the industry.

Our assessment of systemwide funding in Thailand reflects the large proportion of highly stable core customer deposits, resulting in a limited dependence on external debt. In addition, we believe that the government has a highly effective record of providing guarantees and liquidity during periods of market turmoil.

We classify the Thai government as "highly supportive" toward domestic banking. The classification takes into account the Thai government's support to the domestic banks during the Asian financial crisis and the recent global financial crisis, using a number of measures including the acquisition of six commercial banks. In 2001, the government also established a state-owned corporation to purchase bad loans from the domestic banking system.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

