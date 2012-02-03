(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 03 - Fitch Ratings has assigned SB Capital S.A.'s two issues (Series 8 and 9) of senior Eurobonds, for USD1,000m and USD500m, respectively, Long-term ratings of 'BBB'.

Series 8 has a maturity date of 7 February 2017 and a coupon rate of 4.95%.

Series 9 has a maturity date of 7 February 2022 and a coupon rate of 6.125%.

The notes are being used finance senior unsecured loans to Sberbank of Russia (Sberbank, 'BBB'/Stable/'F3'). The notes have been issued under Sberbank's USD10bn loan participation notes programme, which Fitch rates at Long-term 'BBB' and Short-term 'F3'.

Sberbank's obligations under the notes rank equally with the claims of other senior unsecured creditors, except the claims of retail depositors. Under Russian law, the claims of retail depositors rank above those of other senior unsecured creditors. At end-2011, retail deposits accounted for 62% of Sberbank's total liabilities, according to the bank's accounts prepared under Russian Accounting Standards.

Sberbank is Russia's largest bank by assets and equity and the state currently owns 60% of its ordinary shares.