Feb 03 - Fitch Ratings has updated its global criteria report outlining the methodology used to analyse non-performing loans (NPL) transactions. This report updates and replaces the prior criteria report with the same name, dated 4 February 2011. Since no material changes have been made to the core of the criteria, there are no rating implications for existing transactions. An appendix outlining the approach used for NPLs backed by commercial real estate in EMEA has been added. The criteria report, 'Global Rating Criteria for Non-Performing Loan Securitisations' is available at www.fitchratings.com.

