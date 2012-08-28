Aug 28 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- Reliance Industries Ltd. ---------------------- 28-Aug-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: BBB/Positive/-- Country: India

Primary SIC: Plastics

materials and

resins

Mult. CUSIP6: 759470

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

23-Nov-2005 BBB/-- BBB/--

02-Feb-2005 BB+/-- BB+/--

===============================================================================

Rationale

The rating on India-based Reliance Industries Ltd. (RIL) reflects the company's strong competitive position and good business diversity. In addition, the company has low leverage, and strong cash flows and liquidity. The following factors temper these strengths: RIL's vulnerability to the cyclical nature of its industries and commodity prices; its exposure to country risks in India and falling production at Krishna Godavari basin (KG D6); and RIL's aggressive growth strategy.

RIL's business risk profile is "satisfactory", as defined in our criteria. We attribute RIL's competitive strength to the company's large scale and integrated and efficient oil refining and petrochemicals operations. These operations contribute about 78% to RIL's operating income. The exploration and production (E&P) business contributes most of the rest. Such diversification helps RIL to offset cyclicality in individual businesses. The cyclicality was particularly evident in the refining business in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2012, when refining margins fell to US$7 per barrel in the second half, from about US$10 per barrel in the first half.

RIL's businesses expose the company to country risk in India (unsolicited ratings BBB-/Negative/A-3) because most of RIL's operating facilities and the majority of its end markets are located there. This risk is particularly high for the regulated natural gas operations and for the telecommunications business, in which the company's exposure is not high.

RIL's operating performance in fiscal 2012 was slightly weaker than our expectation, with EBITDA declining by 10% against our expectation of a 5% fall. This was on account of lower refining margins and a steeper fall in KG D6 production than we expected.

We anticipate that RIL's EBITDA will decline by about 7% in fiscal 2013 on account of a weaker operating performance across all segments. This is on account of weak global and domestic economic conditions and lower production at KG D6. RIL is working with BP PLC (A/Stable/A-1) to formulate an integrated development plan to address the decline in KG D6 production, develop new discoveries in the block, and leverage on existing infrastructure.

RIL's financial risk profile is "intermediate", as defined in our criteria. Despite the weak operating performance, the company's cash flow protection measures improved in fiscal 2012. The ratio of debt (adjusted for cash and cash equivalents exceeding Indian rupee {INR} 75 billion) to EBITDA fell to 0.8x in fiscal 2012 from 1.3x in fiscal 2011 and the ratio of funds from operations (FFO) to debt rose to 97.8% from 66.8%. The improvement was on account of the receipt of a balance consideration of US$5.2 billion from BP.

We expect RIL's financial position to weaken over the next two years-although it will remain strong for the rating--as the company significantly increases capital expenditure. The company has started work on its petrochemical capacity expansion and petcoke gasification plant. The company's strategy on using its high cash holdings of INR729 billion (about US$14 billion) will also highly influence the financial metrics.

Standard & Poor's base-case scenario

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' base-case scenario for RIL indicates a debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 1.1x for fiscal 2013 and 1.2x for fiscal 2014. FFO-to-debt ratio is likely to be about 85% and 75% respectively in the two fiscals. Our projections are based on the following factors:

Operating performance:

EBITDA will fall by about 7% to about INR325 billion in fiscal 2013 and recover in fiscal 2014 to about INR350 billion. Our estimate is based on the following assumptions:

-- Gross refining margins will remain subdued at about US$7.5 per barrel in fiscal 2013 before gradually improving;

-- For the petrochemical business, we assume that EBITDA margins would decline by 200 basis points in fiscal 2013 with gradual improvements in the following years as market conditions improve and new capacity starts to come on-stream;

-- KG D6 gas production will decline further by about 35% to average 28 million standard cubic meters per day (mmscmd) in fiscal 2013 and by about 15% to 24 mmscmd in fiscal 2014. We have assumed fixed gas price of US$4.2 /million British thermal units (mmbtu) to remain unchanged until March 2014; and

-- In the case of shale gas, we expect production ramp-up to continue, such that output increases by about 90% in fiscal 2013 and by 40% in fiscal 2014. We have assumed gas price of about US$3 per mmbtu for fiscal 2013 and gradual improvement in subsequent years. Condensate price has been assumed to be US$70 per barrel.

Capital expenditure:

We have assumed capital expenditure of about INR250 billion in fiscal 2013 and INR350 billion in fiscal 2014. This includes:

-- INR70 billion in fiscal 2013 and INR95 billion in fiscal 2014 for E&P business, assuming approval of the integrated development plan for KG D6 in 2013;

-- INR55 billion in fiscal 2013 and INR100 billion in fiscal 2014 for petrochemical expansion;

-- INR60 billion-INR80 billion per year for telecom business; and

-- INR20 billion for fiscal 2013 and INR35 billion in fiscal 2014 for refining business and INR25 billion annually for retail.

Share buyback:

We have conservatively assumed that the company would spend INR87 billion in fiscal 2013 to buyback shares.

Exchange rate:

We have assumed an exchange rate of INR52 to a dollar.

Liquidity

We believe RIL's liquidity is "strong", as defined in our criteria. We expect the company's sources of liquidity to exceed its uses by more than 1.5x in fiscals 2013 and 2014. Our view is based on the following factors and assumptions:

-- RIL's sources of liquidity include: (1) cash and short-term investments of INR729 billion as of March 31, 2012; (2) our FFO projection of about INR300 billion in fiscal 2013; and (3) unused credit facilities of about INR120 billion. RIL's unused facilities mainly comprise bank loan facilities to part-finance the proposed expansion of its petrochemical facilities, setting up of a new gasification plant and refinery off-gas cracker.

-- The company's uses of liquidity include capital expenditure of about INR200 billion that will be incurred even in case of stress, debts maturing in fiscal 2013 of about INR97 billion (excluding short-term debt of about INR173 billion that we expect will be rolled over), share repurchases of INR87 billion, and our projection of dividend of about INR29 billion.

-- We anticipate that net sources of liquidity will remain positive even if the company's EBITDA declines by 30%.

We believe that RIL has good financial flexibility with strong access to financial markets and treasury stocks valued at about US$4.5 billion. The sale of treasury stocks is a faster way to raise funds than selling fresh equity.

Outlook

The positive outlook on RIL reflects the company's financial strength--with a large cash surplus--despite expectations of a weakening in operating conditions.

We could raise the rating if: (1) we have clarity on RIL's business strategy, especially its use of its significant cash balances, as well as its financial policies; and (2) we expect the company to maintain a modest financial risk profile with limited negative discretionary cash flows, such that the ratio of adjusted debt to EBITDA is less than 1.5x. This assumes that there is no change in India's BBB+ transfer and convertibility assessment.

We could revise the outlook to stable if a shift in RIL's growth strategy or a change in its shareholder distribution policy results in the company's ratio of adjusted debt to EBITDA exceeding 2x. We could also revise the outlook to stable if: (1) we lower India's transfer and convertibility assessment to 'BBB' or (2) RIL makes a large investment in a regulated business in India, such as financial services, or in a non-core business where the company has no record; or (3) continued country and macroeconomic challenges and weak operating conditions weaken the company's business risk profile beyond what we currently anticipate.