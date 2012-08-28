Aug 28 -
Summary analysis -- ADT Corporation (The) ------------------------- 28-Aug-2012
CREDIT RATING: BBB/Stable/-- Country: United States
State/Province: Florida
Primary SIC: Computer related
services, nec
Mult. CUSIP6: 00101J
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
27-Jun-2012 BBB/-- BBB/--
Rationale
The rating on The ADT Corp. reflects the company's "satisfactory" business
risk profile (according to Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' criteria
definitions), characterized by its leading market position and strong brand
recognition. ADT's presence in the highly competitive U.S. security alarm
monitoring industry with its high customer attrition rates somewhat offset
these business strengths. The rating also reflects ADT's "intermediate"
financial risk profile.
ADTCorp. is going to be spun off from Tyco International in September 2012. In
connection with the spin-off, ADT issued $2.5 billion in senior unsecured
notes to fund a payment to Tyco. Following the spin-off, we expect ADT to
maintain consistent operating profitability. We also expect revenue increases
in the low- to mid-single digits over the next one to two years due to growth
in the subscriber base, price escalation, and sales of new premium-priced
services.
ADT's EBITDA margins have benefited from the company's efforts to lower costs
and the higher monthly revenues that new contracts are generating. We expect
continuing improvement in EBITDA margins as the company sells more home
automation systems.
We view the financial risk profile as intermediate. We expect the company to
generate sufficient levels of operating cash flow to support projected growth
through new customer account additions, as well as planned shareholder
payouts, without the need for additional debt financing.
With Standard & Poor's adjustments, pro forma debt (including leases and
pensions) to our 2012 EBITDA estimate is approximately 2.9x, on the high end
of our expectation for the rating. Our adjusted EBITDA reflects the ongoing
purchase of customer accounts necessary to offset attrition and is reduced by
deferred costs related to customer account creation. Over time, however, we
expect adjusted debt to adjusted EBITDA to average about 2.5x.
Liquidity
We view ADT's liquidity as "adequate." We expect ADT to generate sufficient
operating cash flow in the near term to fund capital expenditures of about $1
billion annually, which includes dealer-generated customer accounts and
subscriber system assets. We also expect near-term operating cash flow to
cover the company's planned dividend payments, based on a target dividend
payout ratio (dividends as a percentage of net income) of approximately 30%.
We expect liquidity to comprise approximately $300 million of cash on hand on
the close of the transaction, reliable free cash flow generation, and
availability under the $750 million revolving credit facility.
Other relevant aspects of ADT's liquidity, in our view, include the following:
-- We expect sources of cash to exceed uses by more than 2x for the near
term.
-- Net sources are likely to be positive, even if EBITDA declines by 20%.
-- The current rating does not incorporate any material business
acquisitions.
-- We believe ADT could absorb low-probability, high-impact shocks.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects ADT's clear market leadership position and our
expectation that its recurring revenue model will result in solid free cash
flow generation. We could lower the rating if the ratio of adjusted debt to
adjusted EBITDA is likely to remain in the mid-3x area on a sustained basis
because of weaker operations or incremental debt to support shareholder
returns, acquisitions or accelerated growth plans.
A higher rating is unlikely for the foreseeable future based on current
leverage and our expectation that ongoing investment in new accounts to offset
attrition and provide growth will slow de-leveraging over this period. We
likely wouldn't consider a higher rating until the company reduces its debt to
EBITDA ratio to 1.5x-2x on a sustained basis.
