Feb 03 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Zaklad Wodociagow i Kanalizacji Sochaczew Sp. z o.o.'s (ZWiK) National Long-term rating of 'BB+(pol)' with a Stable Outlook and withdrawn the rating.

The withdrawal of ZWiK's ratings is due to the company's plans not to issue the revenue bonds, which were earlier planned to finance the company's capex programme. Fitch expects that in the future there will be insufficient information provided by the company. Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage of the company.