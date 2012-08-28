Aug 28 -
Summary analysis -- Phillips Plastics Corp.
CREDIT RATING: B/Stable/-- Country: United States
State/Province: Wisconsin
Primary SIC: Plastics
products, nec
Mult. CUSIP6: 71852R
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
15-Aug-2011 B/-- B/--
26-Jul-2011 --/-- --/--
Rationale
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' rating on Hudson, Wis.-based Phillips
Plastics Corp. reflects an "aggressive" financial risk profile (according to
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' criteria), with leverage we believe it
will sustain between 4.0x and 4.5x over the next several years. The rating
also reflects a "weak" business risk profile, given its small size, exposure
to cyclical industries and product concentration risks. Philips Plastics is a
contract manufacturer for the medical device industry, focused on inhalers and
injection systems.
Our base case forecast for the second half of calendar 2012 and 2013 includes
low-single-digit sales growth, EBITDA margins remaining relatively stable in
the low-teens area, and over $20 million of discretionary cash flow annually.
Phillips generated nearly 7% revenue growth for the fiscal year ended June
2012, in line with our prior expectations, primarily because of the expanded
medical segment, with some improvement in the company's commercial segment as
well. EBITDA of over $60 million was slightly ahead of our prior expectations.
Our revenue forecast is slightly lower than 2012 growth as we factor in the
possibility of a slowdown in the commercial segment of the business, which saw
high-single-digit growth in fiscal year 2012. Our cash flow projections may
decrease because of additional shareholder-friendly activities such as the
June 2012 dividend, or unexpected working capital usage. Although we expect
debt leverage of approximately 4.0x by year-end 2013, sustained debt reduction
could be compromised by additional bolt-on acquisitions as Phillips seeks to
expand its geographic footprint or takes shareholder-friendly actions.
We view Phillips' financial risk profile as "aggressive," according to our
criteria, reflecting leverage of 4x, which originated with Kohlberg's December
2010 acquisition of the company. Funds from operations (FFO) to total debt is
relatively thin, at about 9%. FFO to debt is weak for the rating category, and
reflects restructuring and acquisition-related charges which we believe could
be an ongoing feature of the company's financial risk profile. Limited cash
flow generation precludes meaningful debt reduction. We expect FFO to debt
measures to remain low.
We view Phillips' business risk profile as "weak," according to our criteria.
The company is a relatively small player in the contract manufacturing space
competing against much larger companies such as Flextronics (BB+/Stable), with
nearly $30 billion in revenue, as well as other midsize players like
Accellent (B/Stable). Even though the Medisize acquisition provides geographic
diversity, nearly 25% of total sales are to commercial customers with exposure
to highly cyclical industries, such as the automotive industry, exposing
Phillips to volatility. We note however, that as a percentage of EBITDA, the
company's commercial business accounts for only 15% of overall EBITDA.
Additionally, in our opinion, Phillips has product concentration, with one
product accounting for nearly 7% of revenues. Although we expect end-market
demand for this product to rise at over 10% per year, and Phillips is the lead
supplier, it is subject to competitive pressures that could weaken revenues
and profitability. Additionally, while industry data suggest outsourcing to
contract manufacturers is likely to grow at double-digit rates, the threat of
customers in-sourcing manufacturing remains. Both of these factors contribute
to our revenue forecast being slightly behind recent trends.
Liquidity
Phillips has "adequate" liquidity to meet its needs over the next 12 to 24
months. As of June 30, 2012, sources of cash include $37 million of revolving
credit facility availability, and a $9 million cash balance. Our view of the
company's liquidity profile incorporates the following expectations:
-- We expect liquidity sources (primarily cash, revolver availability,
and discretionary cash flow) to exceed 1.2x uses for the next two years.
-- We expect uses to consist of approximately $15 million of annual
capital expenditures, and minimal working capital uses. We assume the company
will use available cash flow for additional shareholder-friendly actions, as
opposed to debt repayment.
-- We expect net sources to be positive, even if EBITDA declines 15%.
-- We expect minimal term loan amortization.
-- We expect covenant cushions to remain above 15% for the next two years.
-- We do not believe Phillips could absorb low-probability, high-impact
shocks, based on its size, limited free cash flow, modest cash balance, and
revolving credit facility availability that could be limited by financial
covenants.
Recovery analysis
The issue-level rating on Phillips' senior secured credit facility, consisting
of a $215 million term loan and a $45 million revolving credit facility is 'B'
(the same as the corporate credit rating). The recovery rating is '3',
indicating our expectation of meaningful (50%-70%) recovery in the event of
payment default. (For the complete recovery analysis, please see our recovery
report on Phillips, to be published following this report on RatingsDirect.
Outlook
Our stable outlook on Phillips Plastics reflects our expectation that
operating trends will support current levels of EBITDA and that credit
measures are likely to remain unchanged. Despite our expectation for
low-single-digit revenue growth and modest EBITDA margin improvements over the
next few years, we believe the company will use much of the free operating
cash flow for acquisitions or to provide cash to investors (as evidenced by
the 2012 sponsor dividend), rather than significant debt reduction.
We could lower our rating if there is an unexpected problem at the contract
manufacturing business. This could include the loss of a large contract, a
decline in end-user market share for a major product, or an extended weakness
in the economically sensitive commercial market. These or other factors that
lead to EBITDA margins that are approximately 250 basis points below our
expectations would result in covenant cushion declining to below 10% and
likely lead to a lower rating. We believe the company's aggressive financial
risk profile will endure under its financial sponsor, limiting the likelihood
of a higher rating over the next year.
