Aug 28 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- Phillips Plastics Corp. ----------------------- 28-Aug-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: B/Stable/-- Country: United States

State/Province: Wisconsin

Primary SIC: Plastics

products, nec

Mult. CUSIP6: 71852R

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

15-Aug-2011 B/-- B/--

26-Jul-2011 --/-- --/--

===============================================================================

Rationale

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' rating on Hudson, Wis.-based Phillips Plastics Corp. reflects an "aggressive" financial risk profile (according to Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' criteria), with leverage we believe it will sustain between 4.0x and 4.5x over the next several years. The rating also reflects a "weak" business risk profile, given its small size, exposure to cyclical industries and product concentration risks. Philips Plastics is a contract manufacturer for the medical device industry, focused on inhalers and injection systems.

Our base case forecast for the second half of calendar 2012 and 2013 includes low-single-digit sales growth, EBITDA margins remaining relatively stable in the low-teens area, and over $20 million of discretionary cash flow annually. Phillips generated nearly 7% revenue growth for the fiscal year ended June 2012, in line with our prior expectations, primarily because of the expanded medical segment, with some improvement in the company's commercial segment as well. EBITDA of over $60 million was slightly ahead of our prior expectations. Our revenue forecast is slightly lower than 2012 growth as we factor in the possibility of a slowdown in the commercial segment of the business, which saw high-single-digit growth in fiscal year 2012. Our cash flow projections may decrease because of additional shareholder-friendly activities such as the June 2012 dividend, or unexpected working capital usage. Although we expect debt leverage of approximately 4.0x by year-end 2013, sustained debt reduction could be compromised by additional bolt-on acquisitions as Phillips seeks to expand its geographic footprint or takes shareholder-friendly actions.

We view Phillips' financial risk profile as "aggressive," according to our criteria, reflecting leverage of 4x, which originated with Kohlberg's December 2010 acquisition of the company. Funds from operations (FFO) to total debt is relatively thin, at about 9%. FFO to debt is weak for the rating category, and reflects restructuring and acquisition-related charges which we believe could be an ongoing feature of the company's financial risk profile. Limited cash flow generation precludes meaningful debt reduction. We expect FFO to debt measures to remain low.

We view Phillips' business risk profile as "weak," according to our criteria. The company is a relatively small player in the contract manufacturing space competing against much larger companies such as Flextronics (BB+/Stable), with nearly $30 billion in revenue, as well as other midsize players like Accellent (B/Stable). Even though the Medisize acquisition provides geographic diversity, nearly 25% of total sales are to commercial customers with exposure to highly cyclical industries, such as the automotive industry, exposing Phillips to volatility. We note however, that as a percentage of EBITDA, the company's commercial business accounts for only 15% of overall EBITDA. Additionally, in our opinion, Phillips has product concentration, with one product accounting for nearly 7% of revenues. Although we expect end-market demand for this product to rise at over 10% per year, and Phillips is the lead supplier, it is subject to competitive pressures that could weaken revenues and profitability. Additionally, while industry data suggest outsourcing to contract manufacturers is likely to grow at double-digit rates, the threat of customers in-sourcing manufacturing remains. Both of these factors contribute to our revenue forecast being slightly behind recent trends.

Liquidity

Phillips has "adequate" liquidity to meet its needs over the next 12 to 24 months. As of June 30, 2012, sources of cash include $37 million of revolving credit facility availability, and a $9 million cash balance. Our view of the company's liquidity profile incorporates the following expectations:

-- We expect liquidity sources (primarily cash, revolver availability, and discretionary cash flow) to exceed 1.2x uses for the next two years.

-- We expect uses to consist of approximately $15 million of annual capital expenditures, and minimal working capital uses. We assume the company will use available cash flow for additional shareholder-friendly actions, as opposed to debt repayment.

-- We expect net sources to be positive, even if EBITDA declines 15%.

-- We expect minimal term loan amortization.

-- We expect covenant cushions to remain above 15% for the next two years.

-- We do not believe Phillips could absorb low-probability, high-impact shocks, based on its size, limited free cash flow, modest cash balance, and revolving credit facility availability that could be limited by financial covenants.

Recovery analysis

The issue-level rating on Phillips' senior secured credit facility, consisting of a $215 million term loan and a $45 million revolving credit facility is 'B' (the same as the corporate credit rating). The recovery rating is '3', indicating our expectation of meaningful (50%-70%) recovery in the event of payment default. (For the complete recovery analysis, please see our recovery report on Phillips, to be published following this report on RatingsDirect.

Outlook

Our stable outlook on Phillips Plastics reflects our expectation that operating trends will support current levels of EBITDA and that credit measures are likely to remain unchanged. Despite our expectation for low-single-digit revenue growth and modest EBITDA margin improvements over the next few years, we believe the company will use much of the free operating cash flow for acquisitions or to provide cash to investors (as evidenced by the 2012 sponsor dividend), rather than significant debt reduction.

We could lower our rating if there is an unexpected problem at the contract manufacturing business. This could include the loss of a large contract, a decline in end-user market share for a major product, or an extended weakness in the economically sensitive commercial market. These or other factors that lead to EBITDA margins that are approximately 250 basis points below our expectations would result in covenant cushion declining to below 10% and likely lead to a lower rating. We believe the company's aggressive financial risk profile will endure under its financial sponsor, limiting the likelihood of a higher rating over the next year.

Related Criteria And Research

-- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011

-- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009

-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008