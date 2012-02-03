(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 03 - Despite the second-highest delinquency rate among all property types, U.S.
multifamily CMBS fortunes have significantly turned for the better in recent months, according
to Fitch Ratings.
Multifamily loans, along with hotels, have rebounded by the most strides over
the past two years. In fact, if you take away rent-stabilized New York
multifamily loans such as Stuy Town and Riverton Apartments, total late-pays
move down substantially from their current 14.4% level to 9.3% at the end of
last year. This places multifamily loans firmly in the middle of the pack,
behind office and retail.
Small balance loans also contributed notably to the high rate of multifamily
delinquencies as they too grossly underperformed market expectations. Remove
these loans from the mix and, coupled with stabilizing trends, Fitch expects to
see multifamily late-pays gradually decline in the coming months.
Conversely, though office loans benefit from stickier rental streams,
delinquencies will increase in the coming months. This will be due primarily to
office rents, signed at the height of the market five years ago, beginning to
roll to market.
