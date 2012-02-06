(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 06 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services
today assigned its 'A-1' rating to the US$5 billion commercial paper (CP)
program issued by the New York branch of Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking
Corp. (MUTB; A+/Stable/A-1).
The ratings on MUTB reflect its sound financial profile on a consolidated
basis, in addition to the consolidated financial profile and market position
of its parent, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (MUFG; A/Stable/--). The
ratings also reflect MUTB's close business links with affiliated group
companies and MUFG's control of the group's organizational structure and
capital allocation.
MUFG is Japan's largest financial group, with consolidated net assets of JPY206
trillion at the end of fiscal 2010 (ended March 31, 2011). The company boasts
a strong business base in the domestic market, supported by the integrated
financial services that it provides to individual and institutional investors,
small and midsize enterprises (SMEs), and large corporations. MUFG has strong
business relationships with large corporations, mainly in the Mitsubishi group
and overseas. Although the profitability of MUTB and MUFG falls below that of
overseas major financial institutions, it is in line with the average among
domestic major banks. Core profits at MUTB and MUFG are highly stable by
international comparison, supported by good-quality assets. Capitalization at
MUTB and MUFG are favorable in both qualitative and quantitative terms
compared to domestic megabanks, and in line with the capitalization of
similarly rated overseas financial institutions. MUTB and MUFG hold stable and
ample liquidity, supported by their strong deposit base, which is diversified
into small lots.
