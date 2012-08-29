(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Aug 29 - Fitch Ratings has migrated India-based textile company Samtex Fashions Limited's 'Fitch BB(ind)' National Long-Term rating with a Stable Outlook to the non-monitored category. This rating will now appear as 'Fitch BB(ind)nm' on the agency's website. A list of additional rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary.

The ratings have been migrated to the non-monitored category due to lack of adequate information, and Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage of Samtex. The ratings will remain in the non-monitored category for a period of six months and be withdrawn at the end of that period. However, in the event the issuer starts furnishing information during this six-month period, the ratings could be reinstated and will be communicated through a rating action commentary.

Fitch has also migrated Samtex's bank loan ratings to the non-monitored category as follows:

- INR230m fund-based working capital limits: migrated to National Long-Term 'Fitch BB(ind)nm' from 'Fitch BB(ind)' and National Short-Term 'Fitch A4+(ind)nm' from 'Fitch A4+(ind)'

- INR65m non-fund-based working capital limits: migrated to National Long-Term 'Fitch BB(ind)nm' from 'Fitch BB(ind)' and National Short-Term 'Fitch A4+(ind)nm' from 'Fitch A4+(ind)'

- INR100.2m term loans: migrated to National Long-Term 'Fitch BB(ind)nm ' from 'Fitch BB(ind)'

- INR59m stand-by limits: migrated to National Long-Term 'Fitch BB(ind)nm' from 'Fitch BB(ind)' and National Short-Term 'Fitch A4+(ind)nm' from 'Fitch A4+(ind)'