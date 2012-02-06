(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 06 - Fitch Ratings has assigned India's Citycom Networks Private Limited (Citycom) a
National Long-Term rating of 'Fitch B+(ind)'. The Outlook is Stable. Citycom's INR200m long-term
loan has been assigned a rating of 'Fitch B+(ind)'.
The ratings factor in Citycom's weak financial performance since inception. In
the financial year ended March 2011 (FY11), it had an EBITDA loss of INR49m
(FY10: an EBITDA loss of INR3m). The losses were primarily start-up losses due
to the fixed cost structure of the company. However, the company achieved an
EBITDA breakeven in H1FY12 and it is likely to generate an EBITDA profit in
FY12. Fitch, therefore, expects Citycom's margins to improve significantly with
an increase in its scale of operations.
The ratings are also constrained by the capital intensive nature of Citycom's
business. It has planned a INR2.3bn capex programme for FY12-FY16 to roll-out
optical fibre cable (OFC) network in new locations and also strengthen its
existing network. Given its weak operating performance, the company will require
external funding for this capex and therefore need to raise fresh capital
through equity and/or debt. The ratings also factor in an expected increase in
competition in the enterprise and broadband segments from existing telecom
operators, who are facing a maturing voice market.
Citycom's ratings, however, benefit from its strong OFC network in Delhi-NCR
region and a presence in few other metro and Tier-I & II cities. The company
with its cumulative network - core and local loop - of over 3,500 km is able to
provide last mile connectivity to its customers. Citycom's typical contract is
for one year or above and renewal rates in enterprise business are high,
providing strong revenue visibility over the short- to medium-term.
Positive rating guidelines include Citycom's higher-than-expected revenue growth
and achievement of breakeven at a net level. Negative rating guidelines include
lower-than-expected revenues and profitability and/or its failure to bring in
fresh equity to fund future capex plans.
Incorporated in May 2008, Citycom is a neutral carrier service provider. The
company acquired OFC network of Spectranet - a division of Punj Lloyd Limited
(PLL) - in 2008. As a part of the deal with PLL, Spectranet's internet service
provider (ISP) operations were transferred to Spectra ISP Networks Private
Limited ('Fitch B+(ind)'/Stable), which is also owned by the owner of Citycom.
Citycom's revenue in FY11 was INR133m (FY10: INR118m) and its net loss was
INR88m (FY10: a loss of INR37m).