(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 06 - Fitch Ratings has assigned India's Citycom Networks Private Limited (Citycom) a National Long-Term rating of 'Fitch B+(ind)'. The Outlook is Stable. Citycom's INR200m long-term loan has been assigned a rating of 'Fitch B+(ind)'.

The ratings factor in Citycom's weak financial performance since inception. In the financial year ended March 2011 (FY11), it had an EBITDA loss of INR49m (FY10: an EBITDA loss of INR3m). The losses were primarily start-up losses due to the fixed cost structure of the company. However, the company achieved an EBITDA breakeven in H1FY12 and it is likely to generate an EBITDA profit in FY12. Fitch, therefore, expects Citycom's margins to improve significantly with an increase in its scale of operations.

The ratings are also constrained by the capital intensive nature of Citycom's business. It has planned a INR2.3bn capex programme for FY12-FY16 to roll-out optical fibre cable (OFC) network in new locations and also strengthen its existing network. Given its weak operating performance, the company will require external funding for this capex and therefore need to raise fresh capital through equity and/or debt. The ratings also factor in an expected increase in competition in the enterprise and broadband segments from existing telecom operators, who are facing a maturing voice market.

Citycom's ratings, however, benefit from its strong OFC network in Delhi-NCR region and a presence in few other metro and Tier-I & II cities. The company with its cumulative network - core and local loop - of over 3,500 km is able to provide last mile connectivity to its customers. Citycom's typical contract is for one year or above and renewal rates in enterprise business are high, providing strong revenue visibility over the short- to medium-term.

Positive rating guidelines include Citycom's higher-than-expected revenue growth and achievement of breakeven at a net level. Negative rating guidelines include lower-than-expected revenues and profitability and/or its failure to bring in fresh equity to fund future capex plans.

Incorporated in May 2008, Citycom is a neutral carrier service provider. The company acquired OFC network of Spectranet - a division of Punj Lloyd Limited (PLL) - in 2008. As a part of the deal with PLL, Spectranet's internet service provider (ISP) operations were transferred to Spectra ISP Networks Private Limited ('Fitch B+(ind)'/Stable), which is also owned by the owner of Citycom. Citycom's revenue in FY11 was INR133m (FY10: INR118m) and its net loss was INR88m (FY10: a loss of INR37m).