Japan Inc signals boost to domestic capex but less keen on the U.S. -Reuters poll
* One third of firms plan to boost domestic business investment
Feb 06 Panasonic Corporation
* Moody's continue to monitor Panasonic efforts to restore financials
* One third of firms plan to boost domestic business investment
LONDON, Feb 19 British designer labels took fashionistas on dream-like escapes, to snowy mountain peaks and the English countryside at London Fashion Week on Sunday, presenting luxurious embellished looks for women's wardrobes.
STOCKHOLM/WASHINGTON, Feb 19 U.S. President Donald Trump's suggestion that Sweden experienced an immigration-related security incident prompted a baffled response from the Scandinavian country on Sunday as diplomats asked for an explanation and citizens responded with amusement.