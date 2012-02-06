UPDATE 1-Alibaba extends bricks-and mortar retail push with Bailian deal
* Follows stake taken in Suning Commerce, plans to control Intime
Feb 06 Sony Corporation
* Moody's : Sony needs to address structural challenges
* Follows stake taken in Suning Commerce, plans to control Intime
SHANGHAI, Feb 20 Chinese tech giant Alibaba Group Holdings Ltd has formed a strategic partnership with supermarket operator Bailian Group, extending its push into bricks-and-mortar retail as online growth slows.
* Hong Kong shares less pricey than China, Asia ex-Japan shares