Feb 06 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed India's Reckon Pharmachem Pvt Ltd's (RPPL) National
Long-Term rating at 'Fitch BB(ind)'. The Outlook is Stable. A list of additional rating actions
is provided at the end of this commentary.
The ratings reflect RPPL's diversified customer base and stable position in the
niche vitamin C bulk manufacturing industry with few companies maintaining
almost equal market shares and high industry entry barriers (like environmental
clearance, FDA compliance drug licence, etc). The ratings also draw comfort from
the protection given by the Government of India (GoI) to local manufacturers
from the cheaper imports from China by imposing anti-dumping duty till December
2014.
The ratings benefit from RPPL's short-term revenue visibility stemming from its
annual sales contracts with a favourable clientele, which comprises India's top
pharma companies such as Piramal Healthcare, Pfizer Limited, Abbott
Healthcare and others.
The ratings continue to be constrained by RPPL's small scale of operations
compared with higher-rated entities and high product concentration risk as it
manufactures only a single product. RPPL is also subjected to pricing
regulations imposed by GoI on its final product, which results in limited
pricing power and risks of shrinking margins in case of a rise in operating
costs.
RPPL's total revenue declined by about 8% yoy to INR233m in FY11 (year-end:
March 2011), despite a 15% yoy increase in sales volumes as the prices of
end-product fell in line with a fall in the price of key raw material (2-keto
gluonic acid). RPPL is exposed to raw material price fluctuation risks, which is
imported from China with no alternative supply option. As a result, its EBITDA
remained stagnant at INR35m in FY11 despite a 1.4% yoy increase in EBITDA margin
to 15.2% in the year.
The ratings are also constrained by RPPL's high working capital (WC)
requirements and moderately high net financial leverage (net debt/operating
EBITDA: 4.1x in FY11, 4.7x in FY10). Its net cash conversion cycle increased to
206 days in FY11 from 115 days in FY10 due to higher inventory holding period of
177days in FY11 (FY10: 93days) as the company purchased raw material for full
year in bulk to avail economies of scale; but that also leads to increased
inventory price risk (FY11: inventory INR106m). Although the company paid off
all its term debt during FY12, Fitch expects the net financial leverage to
remain around FY11 levels due to high working capital debt.
Negative rating action may result from any loss of RPPL's market share due to
new entrants, unfavourable change in regulation on/pricing of its finished
product or adverse raw material price movements leading to a decline in its
profitability or any unexpected debt-led capex or increase in WC cycle leading
to its net financial leverage exceeding 4.5x on a sustained basis. While
diversification into other bulk drugs/products and expansion of scale while
deleveraging (net financial leverage of below 2.5x) would be positive for the
ratings.
RPPL is involved in the production of vitamin C in three forms (plain, coated
and ascorbic acid) at its plant in Vadodra, Gujarat.
Rating actions on RPPL's following debt instruments:
- INR45.6m long-term debt: 'Fitch BB(ind)'; rating withdrawn as repaid in full
- INR64m fund-based working capital limits: affirmed at 'Fitch BB(ind)'/'Fitch
A4+(ind)'
- INR62m non-fund based working capital limits: affirmed at 'Fitch BB(ind)
'/'FitchA4+(ind)'.