(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 06 -
-- We see weakening demand in Europe's oversupplied mass vehicle market,
particularly Italy's, as likely to pressure Italy-based Fiat SpA's profits and
cash flow.
-- We have observed increasing industrial and strategic integration of
Fiat with Chrysler, as well as Chrysler creditor agreements that limit Fiat's
access to cash and a cross-default clause that comes into effect in one Fiat
indenture based on Chrysler being consolidated.
-- We are placing our 'BB' long-term and issue ratings on Fiat and its
senior unsecured debt on CreditWatch with negative implications.
-- We will resolve the CreditWatch after we have assessed the risks and
mitigating factors following the publication of the first audited financial
statements consolidating Chrysler and receipt of updated information on
operations and strategies.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it had placed its 'BB' long-term
corporate credit rating on Italy-based Fiat SpA (Fiat) and the 'BB' issue ratings on the
company's senior unsecured notes on CreditWatch with negative implications. The 'B' short-term
rating has not been placed on CreditWatch and is unaffected by this rating action.
We have observed substantial overcapacity in the European mass market,
especially in the Republic of Italy (unsolicited ratings, BBB+/Negative/A-2),
Fiat's second-largest market, coupled with weak demand due to Italy's
austerity measures to deal with Italy's fiscal pressures and consumer fears of
their impact. Standard & Poor's believes this environment will cause Fiat's
European operating performance to deteriorate in 2012. Concurrently, Brazil,
Fiat's strongest market, is the site of increasing competition that has eroded
the company's leading market share.
Resolution of the CreditWatch will incorporate Standard & Poor's view of how
severely these conditions will affect Fiat and the extent to which new
products, cost cutting, and other measures by management can mitigate the
negative impact.
A downturn in operating profitability and cash flow could result in
significant cash outflows, given new model launches and other investments that
we understand are planned or underway.
The European and Brazilian markets are particularly important to Fiat's credit
quality, because the recent relative strength of its 58.5%-owned and
consolidated North America-focused Chrysler Group LLC unit (B+/Stable/--)
benefits Chrysler's creditors before Fiat's. Conversely, increasing industrial
and strategic integration of Fiat with Chrysler may cause the business or
financial risk of the companies to converge over time. Fiat will also become
subject to a cross-default being declared with Chrysler when the latter
becomes a material subsidiary and is consolidated into the 2011 audited
financial statements. Standard & Poor's ratings on Chrysler are not on
CreditWatch.
Standard & Poor's aims to resolve the CreditWatch placement within the next 90
days after analysis of the first full audited financial statements that
consolidate Fiat and Chrysler, with a particular focus on the cash flows and
liquidity available to Fiat SpA to service its obligations.
We will hear from management its plans for addressing Fiat's key challenges,
particularly: excess capacity; weak demand; severe competition; and a
difficult labor environment in Italy.
The most likely outcome when we resolve this CreditWatch is a lowering of the
long-term rating by one notch to 'BB-'. A two-notch downgrade is less likely,
unless it becomes clear that Fiat's and Chrysler's risk of default is more
integrally linked than we have so far assessed it to be.
An affirmation of the long-term rating at 'BB' is similarly a less likely
outcome.
During our review, we will determine and define what we believe to be the most
meaningful credit metrics for measuring Fiat-Chrysler group's credit quality
at the Fiat SpA level, taking into account the group's structure and
industrial integration, creditor agreements, and disclosure that we expect to
see in the future.
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
All articles listed below are available on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit
Portal, unless otherwise stated.
-- Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009
-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Ratios And Adjustments, April 15, 2008
-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008
-- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011
-- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded,
May 27, 2009
-- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings On Global Industrials
Issuers' Speculative-Grade Debt, Aug. 10, 2009
-- Key Credit Factors: Criteria For Rating The Global Automaker Industry,
Oct. 1, 2010