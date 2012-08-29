Aug 29 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- StoneMor Partners L.P. ------------------------ 29-Aug-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: B-/Stable/-- Country: United States

State/Province: Pennsylvania

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

29-Feb-2012 B-/-- B-/--

13-Nov-2009 B/-- B/--

===============================================================================

Rationale

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' ratings on Levittown, Pa.-based StoneMor Partners L.P. reflect out believe that its business model, growth strategies, and ownership structure will result in continuous negative discretionary cash flow that will require ongoing external funding. This factor underpins our "highly leveraged" financial profile assessment. We define "negative discretionary cash flow" as operating cash flow less capital expenditures and cash distributions. We view StoneMor's business risk assessment as" weak", primarily reflecting its narrow focus in the mature death care industry.

We expect StoneMor to continue pursuing growth through expanding preneed sales, supplemented by modest acquisitions. Preneed growth initiatives have an extended cash conversion cycle and can result in negative operating cash flow when booked, a trend we expect to continue. We forecast reported operating cash flow of about $20 million in 2012. We expect unit distributions to modestly expand from 2011 levels of $44 million and the cash flow to distribution ratio to be about 0.5x in 2012. We are not expecting this ratio to exceed 1.0x until 2014. StoneMor reported operating cash flow and unit holder distributions of about $14 million and $24 million, respectively for the six months ended June 30, 2012.

StoneMor's operating performance is in line with our expectations for double-digit growth in GAAP revenue and EBITDA growth in 2012. For the six months ended June 30, 2012, GAAP revenue and EBITDA increased by 11% and 44%, respectively. Our expectations for revenue and EBITDA growth in 2012 are supported by a 30% growth in pre-need cemetery revenues from recent acquisitions. We expect organic growth from established cemetery and funeral properties to be around 3%, benefiting from higher average revenue per cemetery contract offset by a lower death rate.

We expect StoneMor to remain acquisitive in 2012, but to a lesser extent than previously, and believe 2012 acquired properties, such as the recent $25 million acquisition in Florida, will contribute to its growing preneed revenue backlog and at-need interments. Our $20 million reported operating cash flow expectation for 2012 reflects expanded EBITDA and working capital efficiencies related to conversion of preneed cemetery revenues booked in 2011 or earlier.

StoneMor's highly leveraged financial risk profile reflects slim operating cash flow and the master limited partnership (MLP) ownership structure. We believe cash distributions in the MLP structure are an important, if not critical, return to shareholders, and will be paid out at or near current levels, contributing to ongoing negative discretionary cash flow. Conventional debt to EBITDA measures are less relevant because of the embedded nature of StoneMor's negative discretionary cash flow. Negative discretionary flows have been funded by external sources such as debt and equity over the past six years.

StoneMor's weak business risk profile reflects the characteristics of operating in the mature, competitive death care industry that has some prospects of benefiting from a projected long-term rise in death rates. However, industry growth prospects are somewhat offset by a rising consumer preference for lower cost cremation services over traditional burials. Similar to peers, StoneMor has limited ability to grow organically and must rely on growth through acquiring cemeteries and funeral homes at attractive prices. While its national platform provides scale efficiencies, the weak business risk profile is also supported by its position as the third-largest U.S. death care provider and second-largest cemetery provider (much smaller than Service Corp. International and Stewart Enterprises Inc., and slightly larger than Carriage Services Inc. The four companies combined are only about 20% of the death-care market share: The rest of the industry is composed of small local competitors. StoneMor does benefit by operating in niche middle markets that are less competitive where there is acquisitive growth potential.

Liquidity

We view StoneMor's liquidity as less than adequate, primarily reflecting its large cash distributions to its unitholders, which we believe are an important component of the company's capital-raising ability. We believe sources of cash are likely to exceed mandatory uses over the next two years. Relevant aspects of the company's liquidity profile, based on our criteria, are:

-- We expect sources of liquidity over the next 12 months to exceed uses by at least 1x, without acquisition commitments. After the second quarter of 2012, it committed to $25 million for acquisitions.

-- Sources include limited cash reserves, about 70% available on its $130 million revolver (approximately $60 million available, because of covenant limits) and around $20 million of expected operating cash flow. Uses include $9 million for capital expenditures and $47 million for distributions in 2012.

-- We expect StoneMor to continue using external funding to support its growing annual distributions, which have historically exceeded free operating cash flow.

-- We expect reasonable headroom of 10% or higher on all bank-calculated covenants over the next two years.

While not quantitatively included in our coverage ratios, we incorporate the following in our assessment of liquidity:

-- StoneMor has sizable investments in trust funds it uses for preneed cemetery services and merchandise. These investments remain subject to market volatility and can affect overall liquidity.

-- StoneMor can accelerate delivery of some preneed services and merchandise to release cash from its merchandise trust.

Recovery analysis

The issue level ratings on StoneMor's unsecured notes are 'B-' (the same as the corporate credit rating). The recovery rating on the notes is '4', indicating our expectation for average (30% to 50%) recovery in the event of payment default. (For the complete recovery analysis, see the recovery report on StoneMor, published on March 2, 2012, on RatingsDirect.)

Outlook

Our rating outlook on StoneMor is stable. We expect it to continue generating negative discretionary cash flows and remain dependent on funds from external sources until at least 2014. We believe it will continue to pursue growth opportunities while returning cash to unitholders.

We could raise our ratings if we believe reported operating cash flows will be sufficient to cover unitholder distributions by 1x. We could lower our ratings if StoneMor cannot access capital markets. This could be triggered by an inability to raise equity or a debt covenant violation.

Related Criteria And Research

-- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011

-- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings, Aug. 10, 2009

-- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009

-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008