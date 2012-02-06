(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 06 - With a default likely on the horizon for Greece, how profoundly securitized deals
from that region fare depends on the type of default that takes place, according to Fitch
Ratings in its upcoming Structured Finance Snapshot reports for the US and EMEA.
Fitch expects Greece to undertake an orderly debt restructuring, which would
ensure that a payment system is in place. This would be the more beneficial
outcome for Greek securitizations because with banks benefiting from
supra-national institutional support, securitisations should continue to operate
effectively.
However, a disorderly default, which may include an exit from the Eurozone,
cannot be wholly discounted and would yield a more detrimental outcome for Greek
structured finance deals. A disorderly default would disrupt payment systems
leading right down to structured finance noteholders. Interruption of interest
payments by an issuer would constitute a note default, though amounts due may
still be recovered eventually.
An exit from the Eurozone would compound the problem as a devalued new drachma
will almost certainly result in a shortfall on euro denominated notes.
