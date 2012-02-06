(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 06 - Russian corporate liquidity generally remains strong due to active funding and refinancing early in 2011. But since July, risk aversion by foreign investors meant that Gazprom was the only corporate able to tap international bond markets in the second half of the year. This has led to greater dependency on the major state-owned banks, which are providing corporate Russia with loans.

The liquidity situation was also helped somewhat late last year by the Central Bank of Russia expanding its the Lombard List - setting out eligible collateral for central bank funding - to include corporate issues rated as low as 'B-'.

Liquidity in the oil and gas sector remains robust and sectors such as metals and mining as well as telecoms have improved. Utilities, however, face the biggest challenge given their high investment needs and reliance on bank funding.

Fitch expects domestic loan growth in 2012 to slow from around the 30% increase in 2011 to 20%. This is worth a still-substantial equivalent of USD150bn, of which about USD110bn will be lent to corporates. This assumes banks will be able to borrow an additional about USD30bn from the Central Bank and the Ministry of Finance.

The slowdown in domestic loan growth is expected to be reflected in corporates' revising their funding needs downward by slowing investment plans.