OVERVIEW

-- On March 19, 2012, we placed on CreditWatch negative our ratings on the class A1 and A2 notes in FAB CBO 2005-1 following our update to the criteria and assumptions we use to rate CDOs of structured finance assets.

-- Following our credit and cash flow analysis, we consider the level of credit enhancement available to the class A1 and A2 notes in this transaction to be commensurate with lower ratings then we previously assigned.

-- We have therefore removed from CreditWatch negative and lowered our ratings on FAB CBO 2005-1's class A1 and A2 notes.

-- FAB CBO 2005-1 is a cash flow mezzanine structured finance CDO transaction that closed in April 2005.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today lowered and removed from CreditWatch negative its credit ratings on FAB CBO 2005-1 B.V.'s class A1 and A2 notes. FAB CBO 2005-1 also previously issued unrated class B and C notes (see list below).

Today's rating actions follow our assessment of the transaction's performance since our previous review on May 3, 2011, and the application of our collateralized debt obligation (CDO) of structured finance (SF) assets criteria (see "FAB CBO 2005-1 Class A1 Notes Lowered To 'AA (sf)'; Ratings On Class A2 Notes Lowered To 'A (sf)," published on May 3, 2011, and "Global CDOs Of Pooled Structured Finance Assets: Methodology And Assumptions," published on Feb. 21, 2012). We performed our credit and cash flow analysis using data from the trustee report dated July 30, 2012. We have also applied our 2012 counterparty criteria (see "Counterparty Risk Framework Methodology And Assumptions," published on May 31, 2012).

On March 19, 2012, we placed on CreditWatch negative our ratings on the class A1 and A2 notes in this transaction following our update to the criteria and assumptions we use to rate CDOs of structured finance assets, which became effective on March 19, 2012 (see "Global CDOs Of Pooled Structured Finance Assets: Methodology And Assumptions," published on Feb. 21, 2012, and "Ratings On 238 EMEA CDO Tranches Placed On CreditWatch Negative After Criteria Update," published on March 19, 2012).

From our analysis, we have observed an increase in the proportion of assets that we consider to be rated in the 'CCC' category ('CCC+', 'CCC', and 'CCC-') and a decline in the proportion of defaulted assets (rated 'CC', 'C', 'SD' [selective default], or 'D') in the collateral pool, since we previously performed a full review of this transaction. We have also seen further principal payments made toward the senior class of notes (the class A1 notes), which increased credit enhancement levels available to the class A1 notes. The portfolio is diversified among five industries and 10 countries. The portfolio also benefits from a higher weighted-average spread since our last review.

We factored in the above observations and subjected the capital structure to our cash flow analysis, based on the methodology and assumptions outlined by our CDO of SF assets criteria, to determine the break-even default rate (BDR). We used the reported portfolio balance that we considered to be performing, the principal cash balance, the current weighted-average spread, and the weighted-average recovery rates that we considered to be appropriate. We incorporated various cash flow stress scenarios using various default patterns, levels, and timings for each liability rating category, in conjunction with different interest rate stress scenarios.

We also determined the scenario default rate (SDR) for each rated class of notes, which uses our CDO Evaluator 6.0 model to determine the default rate expected on a defined portfolio at each rating level based on the reclassification of asset types under our CDO of SF assets criteria to address the apparent lack of performance diversity in each structured finance asset type, amendments to asset-specific maturities, and updated asset correlation parameters which have resulted in higher SDRs, which we then compared with the respective BDRs.

The application of our largest obligor default test did not constrain our ratings on any of the notes. This is a supplemental stress test that we introduced in our September 2009 update to our CDO criteria, which assesses whether a CDO has sufficient credit enhancement to pass the applicable thresholds at each liability rating level (see "Update To Global Methodologies And Assumptions For Corporate Cash Flow And Synthetic CDOs," published on Sept. 17, 2009). We have used the same obligor or structured finance asset ratings used in our CDO Evaluator model for the supplemental tests.

Taking into account our credit and cash flow analysis, we consider the level of credit enhancement available to the class A1 and A2 notes in this transaction to be commensurate with lower ratings then we previously assigned. We have therefore lowered and removed from CreditWatch negative our ratings on these classes of notes.

FAB CBO 2005-1 is a cash flow mezzanine structured finance CDO transaction that closed in April 2005.

